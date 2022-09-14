‘It’s not easy to have minutes in the Champions League’Halftime

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 13.09.2022 18:07:07





After playing his second game in the UEFA Champions League, Jorge Sanchez He was grateful that coach Alfred Schreuder continues to take him into account to add minutes in all the competitions that Ajax is participating in, especially the international competition.

Jorge Sánchez came on as a substitute in the game that Ajax lost 1-2 to Liverpool on matchday two of the Champions League group stage. Unfortunately, the player he had to live the second goal of the English on minute 89.

“That is important to me, the adaptation, because it is a different football, a different language, there are many things that one does not think about when in Mexico and they are things that one does not think about when one is in Mexico. But I’m so glad that day by day I am working to earn a place or at least to be entering as I am doing. I am pleased that I have minutes. It is not easy to have minutes in the Championsso that’s why I’m happy with this adaptation that I have”, said Sánchez to the microphones of the competition.

Ajax has three points after a 4-0 win over Scottish Rangers and a loss to Liverpool. Midfielder also participated in both games Edson Alvarezwhich is still benchmark in the Netherlands team.

“You can’t be careless for a moment, because you neglect it, the goal falls and I think we had controlled the entire game, unfortunately it happens to us in the last minutes that we leave very sad for that partbut to keep improving”, said Sánchez.