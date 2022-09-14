its main novelties, compatible devices and how to install it

The day has come, today the final version of iOS 16 is released, and we bring you the list with all the news that you can find in the new version of Apple’s mobile operating system. It is a version that has focused mainly on the lock screen, there are not many other visible changes, but it has its good list of details and small changes that can be useful to you.

We are going to offer you this list so that you can see at a glance the main functions in a summarized way. In addition, we will also add the list of iPhone models that will be compatible with this new version of the operating system, as well as the instructions to receive the update.

Main novelties of iOS 16

Here is the list with the main novelties that you will find in iOS 16, the new version of the operating system for iPhone. In each of the novelties we will include a short description so that you know what it is about.

new lock screen : Without a doubt, the main novelty of iOS 16 is the complete redesign of the lock screen. It is a totally customizable lock screen, in which we can change the font and add widgets with additional information of some applications.

: Without a doubt, the main novelty of iOS 16 is the complete redesign of the lock screen. It is a totally customizable lock screen, in which we can change the font and add widgets with additional information of some applications. Improved notifications : On the lock screen move to the bottom of the screen. Some of these notifications may be dynamic and show live content. An example is Uber, which in its notifications you can see in real time how much the driver has left to get there.

: On the lock screen move to the bottom of the screen. Some of these notifications may be dynamic and show live content. An example is Uber, which in its notifications you can see in real time how much the driver has left to get there. emoji wallpaper : A small detail is that you can set a new wallpaper using a mosaic with the emojis you want, or also with the live weather.

: A small detail is that you can set a new wallpaper using a mosaic with the emojis you want, or also with the live weather. Copy and paste elements from a photo : If you take a photo of a poster with a text, for example, you can select the text and copy it to be able to paste it later in another application that you want. This is one of the enhancements to Live Text.

: If you take a photo of a poster with a text, for example, you can select the text and copy it to be able to paste it later in another application that you want. This is one of the enhancements to Live Text. Live Text Improvements : In addition to those mentioned, Live Text has been improved to be able to recognize more elements of the photos such as animal breeds or types of plants, and it is also capable of analyzing the videos in your gallery to recognize and isolate what is in them.

: In addition to those mentioned, Live Text has been improved to be able to recognize more elements of the photos such as animal breeds or types of plants, and it is also capable of analyzing the videos in your gallery to recognize and isolate what is in them. Remove the background from a photo : When you press and hold an element that appears in the foreground in a photo, you will be able to drag and extract it to move it to another app. Only the foreground element remains, like your face in a selfie, and the rest of the background disappears.

: When you press and hold an element that appears in the foreground in a photo, you will be able to drag and extract it to move it to another app. Only the foreground element remains, like your face in a selfie, and the rest of the background disappears. Simple stickers from photos : If you drag an element from which you have removed the background and put it in a conversation in a messaging app, for example Telegram, it will be sent as a sticker.

: If you drag an element from which you have removed the background and put it in a conversation in a messaging app, for example Telegram, it will be sent as a sticker. Delete duplicate photos : The Photos app has also included a new section where it will show you duplicate photos and videos in your library, and allows you to merge them so they are no longer duplicates.

: The Photos app has also included a new section where it will show you duplicate photos and videos in your library, and allows you to merge them so they are no longer duplicates. New isolation mode : This mode, when activated, blocks message attachments, blocks calls from unknown people in FaceTime, disables navigation items, disappears shared albums, disables connections to other devices, and disables invitations from Apple services.

: This mode, when activated, blocks message attachments, blocks calls from unknown people in FaceTime, disables navigation items, disappears shared albums, disables connections to other devices, and disables invitations from Apple services. New privacy notices : They allow you to have more information related to your privacy.

: They allow you to have more information related to your privacy. Better modes of concentration : They are more customizable, and will allow you to configure extra options for each application. This will have to be programmed separately by those responsible for each app if they want to offer them.

: They are more customizable, and will allow you to configure extra options for each application. This will have to be programmed separately by those responsible for each app if they want to offer them. battery percentage : Yes, in iOS you will be able to reactivate the battery percentage so that it appears from the top bar always in small.

: Yes, in iOS you will be able to reactivate the battery percentage so that it appears from the top bar always in small. Changes to iCloud Family Sharing : More configuration options, including devices for minors.

: More configuration options, including devices for minors. Backups with data Note: You’ll be able to have iCloud back up when you’re connected via mobile data, not just WiFi. Be careful because this will affect your data consumption.

Note: You’ll be able to have iCloud back up when you’re connected via mobile data, not just WiFi. Be careful because this will affect your data consumption. Improvements in Apple Maps : Now you will be able to add up to 15 stops to the routes you design. Elements such as Apple Wallet are also integrated to quickly consult your transport cards or other related elements without having to leave the app.

: Now you will be able to add up to 15 stops to the routes you design. Elements such as Apple Wallet are also integrated to quickly consult your transport cards or other related elements without having to leave the app. iMessage improvements: You will finally be able to edit messages and unsend others if you regret what you have written. It also integrates with SharePlay to be able to view multimedia content simultaneously with your contacts.

Music Improvements : Your list of artists no longer depends solely on the albums in the library. You can mark the ones you want as your favorites, and then you will have a favorites list to see them all and access their profiles even if you haven’t saved any of their albums. In the app you will also be able to reorder playlists.

: Your list of artists no longer depends solely on the albums in the library. You can mark the ones you want as your favorites, and then you will have a favorites list to see them all and access their profiles even if you haven’t saved any of their albums. In the app you will also be able to reorder playlists. Apple CarPlay improvements : Adapts to any screen in the car, and can function as a substitute for the car’s operating system, displaying information on gear engaged, car kilometers, fuel level, and all these elements.

: Adapts to any screen in the car, and can function as a substitute for the car’s operating system, displaying information on gear engaged, car kilometers, fuel level, and all these elements. Apple Wallet Improvements : Compatibility continues to be improved to be able to use it from opening your car to opening the door of an Airbnb. They also have their own financing system to divide a payment into four installments without commission, although at the moment only in the United States.

: Compatibility continues to be improved to be able to use it from opening your car to opening the door of an Airbnb. They also have their own financing system to divide a payment into four installments without commission, although at the moment only in the United States. Dictation enhancements : Improves the ability to automatically punctuate your text if it notices that it is long. In addition, they also improve word recognition.

: Improves the ability to automatically punctuate your text if it notices that it is long. In addition, they also improve word recognition. Mail enhancements : The mail app adds new search options, scheduled responses to emails, and a filter for concentration modes.

: The mail app adds new search options, scheduled responses to emails, and a filter for concentration modes. Book Improvements : The application is completely redesigned, and more options have been added to its interface.

: The application is completely redesigned, and more options have been added to its interface. A Safari without passwords : Safari can create a passkeyswhich seek to serve as identifiers with which it is not necessary to use passwords.

: Safari can create a passkeyswhich seek to serve as identifiers with which it is not necessary to use passwords. Edit automatic Safari passwords : When you go to sign in to a site and Safari generates a strong password for you, you will have a button of other options to edit and customize the password.

: When you go to sign in to a site and Safari generates a strong password for you, you will have a button of other options to edit and customize the password. Pay with Apple Pay from other browsers : It will allow you to use Apple Pay to make online payments even from third-party browsers.

: It will allow you to use Apple Pay to make online payments even from third-party browsers. Transfer FaceTime calls : You can transfer it from one device to another instantly and without having to hang up, to have more continuity if you change devices.

: You can transfer it from one device to another instantly and without having to hang up, to have more continuity if you change devices. Home Improvements : The application is completely redesigned, better showing the summary of all your accessories.

: The application is completely redesigned, better showing the summary of all your accessories. Fitness on iPhones Note: This app will no longer require an Apple Watch, it will also work on iPhones.

Note: This app will no longer require an Apple Watch, it will also work on iPhones. Spotlight levels up : This metasearch engine has been improved, being more complete and with more functions. Added a new button Search in the grid of icons on the main page so as not to rely on a gesture to access.

: This metasearch engine has been improved, being more complete and with more functions. Added a new button Search in the grid of icons on the main page so as not to rely on a gesture to access. Memoji improvements : More editing possibilities and more additional gestures for your memojis.

: More editing possibilities and more additional gestures for your memojis. hello nintendo switch : Added support for Switch controllers.

: Added support for Switch controllers. Unlock in landscape mode : Face ID will be able to recognize you when you have the mobile in landscape mode.

: Face ID will be able to recognize you when you have the mobile in landscape mode. Camera real time options : You can translate texts directly from the camera. A translate option will appear when you point to a text. You will also be able to track packages and convert currencies.

: You can translate texts directly from the camera. A translate option will appear when you point to a text. You will also be able to track packages and convert currencies. To sticky notes from Share: When you click on Share to open the menu with which to share something, you can add what you had selected to a quick note.

iOS 16 Compatible Devices

Here is a list with the iPhone models that will receive the update to iOS 16. As you can see, the list covers all iPhones from iPhone 8 onwards. If your device is older, you will keep the iOS update you are on.

How to update to iOS 16

The new version of iOS It will arrive as a normal update of the operating system. To install it, enter the settings of your iPhone, and click on the section General. Once inside, click on the option Software updateand you will go to a screen where your mobile will search for new updates as soon as you enter.

But you don’t have to worry too much either, because the updates will also be notified to you automatically, since iOS checks for new versions every day. Looking for them is only for when you can’t wait any longer and want to keep looking.

Super deals available today

LG LED IPS UltraWide Full HD Monitor

LG 34WL500-B 34″ LED IPS UltraWide FullHD HDR FreeSync

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Laptop

ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513RM-HQ012 AMD Ryzen 7 6800H/16GB/1TB SSD/RTX3060/15.6″

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 VENTUS 2X Graphics Card