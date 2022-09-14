‘It was an accident’; Ricardo Cadena explains the defeat of ChivasMediotiempo

After breaking the good streak of seven games in a row without losingand do it thrashed 4-1 for the tigers of the UANLthe Chivas coach, Richard Chaindescribed as an accident the defeat suffered by his team, in the pending duel of the Matchday 9 of Tournament Opening 2022.

For Cadena, the score does not reflect what happened on the field, where his team had several plays, but the goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzman He cut off (almost) everything.

“Well, today they really are one of those rugged matches for us, unfortunately. So I can consider it. FEU an accident what happened to us now. Too much margin is reflected in a result that, in my opinion and in my opinion, from what happened on the field, It wasn’t so much that margin or that difference. They have taken advantage of what we have given and we have not been able to convert our situations, when they were presented to us”, assured Ricardo Cadena.

Chivas did not fall from the Matchday 7when they did it in Mazatlan FC; now Cadena hopes that this result will not affect much, in view of the visit they will make to the America to the Azteca Stadium on Saturday, September 17.

“Of course it’s a lesson for us, is a lesson from which we must take advantage; of course nobody likes to lose and even less with such a wide score, as happened tonight. Nevertheless, there are many things to salvage. You have to make a cold analysis of the game, of the good passages and the unfavorable circumstances. I continue to believe in what we are working on, today we simply had to live through a situation that was not normal and we recognize that they have done a great job(Tigres) have players with a lot of quality, who don’t forgive you, and we couldn’t convert in key moments”, said the coach of the Sacred Flock.

“This result leaves me a good lesson and hopefully the boys learn too, they are young and we are learning from the situations that happen. Neither the triumphs put us in a situation where there is nothing to correct, nor the defeats they leave the tournament lost. Today is a lesson for all and we must learn”.

Guzman was the hero…

Cadena highlighted what he did Nahuel Guzman in the UANL goal, described him as the figure of the night in the Akron Stadium.

“It is precisely what we were commenting, that the team leaves me the first minutes a pleasant feeling. What has been working during the previous games. We had good chances and we have not been able to convert. They have had a great participation with their goalkeeper Nahuel, who in the end was the one who generated that margin and that we could not get closer, because he had a great turnout”.

Ricardo also of the fortune factor: “We had circumstances that they did not play in favorr in the first two goals. They, in the second half, with a margin of two goals gives them another perspective. U.S that anxiety was winning us to go to cut distance; we knew we were going to take risks. The spirit of going to look never faltered. We have an important match ahead of us. It’s a Classic and we know what it means. We will do a cold analysis of this match. It was a soccer accident. We have to think, from now until Saturday, about America; It’s a Clasico and obviously it’s already motivating from the outset”.