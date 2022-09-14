It costs 30 euros and is compatible with MagSafe

The latest from Xiaomi: a wireless charger with an external battery, designed for the new iPhone

Within the immense catalog of Xiaomi products, it is possible to find some accessories and devices designed to work with products of other brands. The latest launch of the Beijing company is a good example of this, since it is a accessory intended to work with new iPhones from Apple.

It is a wireless charging base with external battery compatible with the MagSafe system of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, much cheaper than the alternatives of other popular brands: in exchange, it costs less than 30 euros.

Charging base and external battery: the latest from Xiaomi is a 2-in-1 accessory for the iPhone

The accessory in question has been named Xiaomi Magnetic Wireless Power Bank. At first glance, it looks like a vertical format wireless charging base like any other, with a sober design and the already classic white finish of Xiaomi accessories. However, she hides some other secret.

And it is that the charger battery can be removed to magnetically attach to the back of MagSafe-enabled iPhones. In addition, both the charging base and the battery itself have usb-c connector that allow the wireless charger battery to be used, either inserted in the base, or independently. In that sense, it supports an input power of 20 W through USB C, and an output of 12 W.

In case of using the battery as extra power source for the iPhone, this offers 5000 mAh capacity.

The accessory has already been put up for sale in China, where it probably won’t come out, at least in the short term. Its official price is 199 yuan, about 28 euros To the change.