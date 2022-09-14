Ironheart is bringing a character from Captain America: Civil War back to the MCU

The footage of Ironheart, the Marvel Studios series that will arrive next year on Disney+, shown at D23 has confirmed the participation of a popular actor

iron heart will enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There have been quite a few scenes from the sequel that have been shot in the Massachusetts Institute of Technologypopularly known by its acronym in English: MITSince the Riri Williams of Dominic Thorne he also attended the same university.

In fact, MIT has been a location that has already been visited by the UCM previously. According to some reports, in the Riri series she will be expelled from MIT because she did other students’ homework in exchange for money to fund her projects. This will bring back a curious and almost forgotten character who was played by Jim Rush in Captain America: Civil War.

During the massive D23Expo of Disney, Marvel Studios exposed much of what is to come in the Phase 5, including a first look at the long-awaited series. The footage begins with Riri in her room testing a microphone on her necklace. In the next scene she is in a class at MIT with Jim Rash’s character, which indicates that she is not the typical smart girl but a real genius. An experiment is set in motion, and she talks about putting things back together after taking them apart, which she describes as the best way to figure things out. Very strong vibrations Tony Stark in that sense.

Precisely, the last time fans saw Rash’s unnamed character was when he tried to present an invention to Tony Stark from Robert Downey Jr. after he doled out the grant money to MIT students. His proposed invention would have been “a self-cooking hot dog” before being interrupted so he wouldn’t go into more detail.

I’d be curious to see where this facility employee ended up after all these years at the MCU and if he managed to create that self-cooking hot dog. As for his role in Ironheart, he may end up becoming the dean of MIT, if he wasn’t already in Civil War.