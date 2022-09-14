Irene Papas, who died today at the age of 96, visited Mallorca at the invitation of Michael Douglas and met Jack Nicholson and Pat Ryley at s’Estaca

greek actress Irene Popes, who died today Wednesday at the age of 96 and a true legend of interpretationvisited Majorca in 1992after interpreting the version of Medea of Nuria Espert which was presented in Grec Theater of Barcelona in the Olympic year. “It was a fantastic success, the audience was wonderful, triumphant, enthusiastic”he stated as soon as he landed in Palm on August 11. “I am delighted to have played this role, so gratifying. And I really enjoyed performing the play for the Spanish”he added briefly as soon as he reached Son Sant Joanin a massive baggage loss day which, however, did not affect the Greek actress.



Irene Papas arrived in Mallorca as the actor’s guest michael douglasthat that same day at night he held a dinner at his house in s’Estacain Valldemossawith numerous guests, who in addition to the Greek actress, whom Diana Douglas went to look for the airport, was attended by the American actor Jack Nicholsonprotagonist of better impossible either Some one flies over the cuco’s nidusand NBA basketball coach Pat Rileywinner of the title five times, four with Los Angeles Lakers and one with Miami Heatcurrent president of the latter team. Irene Papas, the great lady of the Greek theater, dies at 96