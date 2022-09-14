IMSS provides 12.5 million specialty consultations

Until September 3, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) has granted 58.5 million family medicine consultations, 12.5 million specialty and 3 million dental. In addition, it has carried out 876 thousand 271 surgeries of various specialties.

In a statement, the institute reported that during the 13 National Days for the Continuity of Ordinary Services that were postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic, 11.5 million emergencies and 1.4 million hospital discharges were also attended.

It may interest you: Plastic surgeon ‘undresses’ Karely Ruiz and reveals how much such a body costs

In addition, in preventive matters, 18.9 million PrevenIMSS check-ups have been carried out, 5.4 million diabetes detections, 14.5 million hypertension, 1.9 million cervical cancer, 3.6 million breast cancer examinations and 817 thousand 527 mammograms.

It should be noted that from March to September, 287 transplants have also been performed at the national level.

In particular, during Day number 13, which took place from September 9 to 11, Social Security performed 3,041 surgeries, 68,534 Family Medicine consultations, 24,819 specialty consultations, and 26 transplants.

“During 13 National Conferences for the Continuity of Ordinary Services, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) has carried out more than two million actions to reduce the deferral in Outpatient and Surgery specialties, in addition to various promotion strategies of health,” he said.

asc