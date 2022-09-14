IMSS has carried out more than 2 million actions in 13 National Conferences for the Continuity of Ordinary Services

During 13 National Conferences for the Continuity of Ordinary Services, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) has carried out more than two million actions to reduce the deferral in Outpatient and Surgery specialties, in addition to various strategies to promote health.

From March to September on weekends, in the 35 Decentralized Administrative Operation Bodies (OOAD) and 25 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) 298 thousand 676 Specialty Consultations and 896 thousand 109 Family Medicine consultations have been carried out; 64 thousand 960 diagnosis and treatment assistants, 739 thousand 121 detections and 287 transplants.

With these actions, the goals for 2022 are advanced and as of September 3, 58.5 million Family Medicine consultations have been carried out, 12.5 million specialties and 3 million dental; the attention of 11.5 million Emergencies, 1.4 million hospital discharges and 876 thousand 271 surgeries.

In addition, in preventive matters, 18.9 million PrevenIMSS check-ups have been carried out, 5.4 million diabetes detections, 14.5 million hypertension, 1.9 million cervical cancer, 3.6 million breast cancer examinations and 817 thousand 527 mammograms.

Regarding the 13th National Conference on the Continuity of Health Services, held from September 9 to 11, Social Security carried out 3,041 surgeries, 68,534 Family Medicine consultations, 24,819 specialty consultations, 51,618 detections of illnesses and 26 transplants (12 kidney, nine corneal, two liver and three hematopoietic cells), a total of 148,038 different actions in favor of entitlement.

The surgical specialties with the highest demand during the day were: General Surgery, Oncological Surgery, Neurosurgery, Traumatology and Orthopedics, and Ophthalmology; Among the most requested Outpatient specialties were Anesthesiology, Surgery, Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Traumatology and Orthopedics, and Urology.

In the OOAD Chiapas, 600 consultations were granted in specialties in Dermatology, Endocrinology, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Otorhinolaryngology, Traumatology and Orthopedics, Internal Medicine, Psychology, Nephrology and Ophthalmology, in addition to 922 Family Medicine consultations, cancer detection, arterial hypertension, diabetes and PrevenIMSS checkup.

In Jalisco, 321 surgical procedures were performed during the 13th National Conference, with Ophthalmology, Traumatology, General Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology being the most favored surgical specialties. In the Ophthalmology Center of Excellence, 209 cataract surgeries were performed; In 70 Family Medicine Units, 2,955 prevention, diagnosis and Outpatient Consultation actions were provided.

In the OOAD Sinaloa, support was provided for COVID-19 vaccination at points defined by the Correcaminos Brigade and the application of 2,813 doses was achieved in different age groups. In Family Medicine, family planning activities stood out with the performance of 20 vasectomy procedures.

At the UMAE Specialty Hospital of the La Raza National Medical Center, 54 surgeries were performed in specialties such as General Surgery, Reconstructive Surgery, Neurosurgery, Coloproctology, Urology, Maxillofacial Surgery; Cardiothoracic Surgery, Angiology and liver transplant surgery. In external consultation, 182 specialty consultations were provided.

At the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades de Mérida, Yucatán, a pancreas was obtained for the first time to benefit a patient from the Navy and Navy of Mexico; Two kidney transplants, surgical procedures such as knee surgery, General Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology were performed, in addition to 123 CT scans and three Hemodynamic procedures, which included two diagnostic catheterizations and one permanent pacemaker placement.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related