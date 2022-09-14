how to choose the lipstick according to the season

You never know which lipstick is perfect for you? Do you always seem to have the wrong color and that, indeed, some colors look really bad? Don’t worry, you just need to figure out which color is perfect for you! Find out in this article, based on your chromatic season.

The perfect lipstick exists. Yet, let’s face it, sometimes we buy a particular shade of lipstick just because we like it and then, wearing it, it loses its charm and that lipstick is forgotten in a drawer. Because? Simple: that shade was not suitable for our complexion and to the undertone of our skin. It is important, in fact, focus on armochromatic colors, designed to adapt to our complexion. Let’s find out how to buy and wear the right lipsticks, designed just for us!

Your browser cannot view this video

Video of Sunday Melillo

What is armocromia

Armocromia is a discipline that was discovered and analyzed in the 1980s by Carole Jackson, image consultant and bestselling author. Carole had laid the foundations of the discipline that today is raging all over the world. In Italy, the first image consultant and expert in armocromia is Rossella Migliaccio, thanks also to the enormous success of the first Italian manual on this discipline, his Armocromia.

Armocromia is therefore a discipline that allows us to analyze people’s complexion and catalog it in a specific season. There are four armochromatic seasons And each season is in turn divided into four subgroups.

Each season, therefore, has its own nuances of reference color: some softer, some brighter, some colder and some warmer.

Undergoing a color treatment consultation can revolutionize your wardrobe and help you choose the colors that will enhance you.

Fall

The autumn season recalls the colors of the earth and the shades of colors that it gives us. As we anticipated above, each season is divided into different subgroups, so there will also be different shades for each subgroup. Let’s find out together.

Season Autumn is divided into:

deep : an example is Elisabetta Canalis. As for the choice of the ideal lipstick for this subgroup, the colors to be preferred are the bare flesh and terracotta . Very dark shades might work too, like the Burgundy or the Brown intense. But be careful because, on some people, they could weigh down the image a bit.

: an example is As for the choice of the ideal lipstick for this subgroup, the colors to be preferred are the . Very dark shades might work too, like the or the intense. But be careful because, on some people, they could weigh down the image a bit. warm : an example is Emma Watson. For this subgroup the nude the color terracotta and red with more orange shades such as Coral red.

: an example is For this subgroup the the color and red with more orange shades such as soft: an example is Gigi Hadid. Also for this subgroup the color nude wins, like color terracottabut it also doesn’t draw deeper shades like the brick red.

Winter

People belonging to the winter season have a colder undertone and they live in great chromatic contrasts to make their complexion shine. So green light for intense, vivid and vibrant colors.

Season Winter is divided into:

bright : an example is Katy Perry. For this subgroup the choice of nuances is aimed at pink colors: pink nude, fuchsia, strawberry red or cyclamen color.

: an example is For this subgroup the choice of nuances is aimed at cool : an example is Lily Collins. The nuances here become even colder by joining with hints of blue . Ideal colors: fuchsia, pink nude or raspberry red.

: an example is The nuances here become even colder by joining with hints of blue deep: an example is Victoria Beckham. The colors are even brighter in the winter deep people! The colors are excellent Burgundyalways the nude pink or the Cherry red intense.

Spring

People in this armochromatic season are usually very light, they often have freckles as well, because of it the colors that enhance them are bright and brilliant, but still warm enough.

Season Spring is divided into:

bright : an example is Margot Robbie. The ideal colors are the nude flesh, bright red, but also bright fuchsia.

: an example is The ideal colors are the warm : an example is Cristiana Capotondi. The best colors for this subgroup are the nude, different shades of pink and coral red.

: an example is The best colors for this subgroup are the light: an example is Chiara Ferragni. The ideal colors are the nude flesh, fishy colors, such as peach pink or salmon pink.

NEWS

LETTER tips, news, curiosities and much more!

Summer

The colors of the people belonging to the summer season are a lot clear, soft. For this it is better to avoid too strong colors, so as not to weigh too much and hide the natural beauty of this season!

Season Summer is divided into: