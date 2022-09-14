How much does the luxurious suit that Canelo wore on his arrival in Las Vegas cost?

Canelo Álvarez wore an exclusive suit upon his arrival in Las Vegas for the fight against Gennady Golovkin (Photo: Screenshot: Instagram/dolcegabbana)

The countdown to the third fight between Saul Alvarez Y Gennady Golovkin is about to end. The protagonists of the main card at the T-Mobile Arena are already in Las Vegas, Nevada. True to the style that he has shown in previous fights, the Mexican boxer made his arrival dressed in an exclusive suit of designer that grabbed the spotlight.

Through his verified Instagram account, the athlete from Guadalajara, Jalisco, documented his arrival from the airport. In the scene he was seen accompanied by his team, although he stood out from the rest of the group because of the colorful green suit that he wore, accompanied by a pair of white tennis shoes. Like those exhibited in their fights for the 168-pound belts, the outfit was designed by the Italian brand Dolce and Gabbana.

The exclusive suit consisted of a jacket, as well as pants made of emerald silk, coloration that could be allusive to the National Holidays of Mexico. The upper garment, in the pocket located in the heart, wore an embroidery in gold thread, personalized with trims and the initials “CA”referring to his renowned name “Canelo Alvarez”which the boxer has turned into his personal brand.

Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin will fight for the third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Twitter/@MatchroomBoxing)

Although the design worn by the undisputed 168-pound champion has not been offered on the brand’s website, according to similar garments that are available to the public, the approximate cost of the satin suit is MXN 81 thousandthat is, approximately USD 4 thousand 055. It is worth mentioning that the bag, by itself, can have a value of up to MXN 58 thousand, or USD 2 thousand 903, although the value could increase due to customization.

Another component of their clothing were the white sneakers that contrast with the rest of the garments. The model in question is portofinodesigned by the same brand, and whose Approximate value is MXN 15 thousand, that is, USD 751. Meanwhile, the boxer’s neck and left wrist were adorned with a necklace and an elegant watch that stood out for its peculiar golden color.

In this way, without counting the jewelry accessories, on his arrival in the city of sin, the Mexican boxer wore a dress with an approximate cost of MXN 96 thousand, that is, USD 4 thousand 806. Although the cost is exorbitant, the profits that he has generated in the ring have allowed him to wear different exclusive designs in each of his most recent fights.

After having failed in his attempt to be crowned at 175 pounds at the expense of Dmitry Bivol, the Cinnamon Alvarez made the decision to return to the category that has given him the most success, that is, the weight super middleweight. In that sense, he accepted the challenge of engage in the third fight in his history against Gennady Golovkinone of his greatest rivals and whom he defeated in 2018 at 160 pounds.

In this way, next Saturday, September 17, 2022 will exhibit for the first time the undisputed 168-pound championship, which he won with victories against Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant from the end of 2020 and throughout 2021.

Although the Cinnamon He has some advantages such as youth and the weight in which the fight will take place, the 40-year-old challenger will seek to surprise and impose himself against the Mexican to outline a possible crowned retirement in a category where he had never participated before.

KEEP READING:

Golovkin’s harsh criticism of Canelo Álvarez’s blows

Chivas vs Tigres: the memes left by the beating the Flock received

This was the face to face of Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin on their arrival in Las Vegas