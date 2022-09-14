Hollywood actors who have an exorbitant salary

Although the base salary for making the sequel to this hit of the eighties was much lower, Cruise has become the highest paid, thanks to the agreement that allows him to obtain a percentage of the income from the first gross dollar, according to the American weekly . At the box office alone, “Top Gun: Maverick” has grossed more than $1.3 billion.

The actor is one of the stars of the old school of Hollywood still shining decades after his rise to fame. To his credit, the actor born in Syracuse, New York, has great successes, apart from the aforementioned, such as the “Mission Impossible” saga, “Risky Business”, “Eyes Wide Shut”, “The Last Samurai” and “Jerry Maguire”, among others.

Next on the list, with the not inconsiderable but considerably lesser amount of $35 million, is Will Smith. This figure, again according to Variety, is what is pocketed by “Emancipation”, a film that narrates the escape of a slave from a plantation whose owners almost killed him.

Third, it is Leonardo Dicaprio, who will receive $30 million for playing Ernest Burkhart in director Martin Scorsese’s next feature, the western “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The film, based on the book of the same name by David Grann, deals with the murders of members of the Osage tribe in the United States in the 1920s and the subsequent investigation by the FBI.

It is not the first time that DiCaprio has put himself under Scorsese’s orders. He did it before in “The Departed”, “Gangs of New York”, “The Aviator”, “Shutter Island” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”. In addition to these titles, the actor has other hits to his credit such as “The Revenant”, for which he won his only Oscar to date, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” and “Django Unchained”, among others.

You have to go down to the eighteenth position on the list to find the first actress. It’s Margot Robbie and it is located in that position thanks to the 12.5 million dollars that it will charge for “Barbie”. In this heavy-dose pink film directed by Greta Gerwig, Robbie plays Mattel’s famous doll, who is kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and is thrown into the real world.

“It comes with a lot of baggage! And many nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it,” the Australian told British Vogue in 2021. “People listen to Barbie and think: I know what that movie is going to be like. And then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe not…'”

The turning point of the actress’s career 32 years came in 2013 with “The Wolf of Wall Street” and since then he has added other titles to his filmography.

Just one post below another woman appears: Millie Bobby Brown, with a $10 million check for “Enola Holmes 2.” In this sequel to “Enola Holmes,” based on the book series “The Enola Holmes Mysteries”, by Nancy Springer, the British actress returns to the skin of the sister of Mycroft and Sherlock Holmes. On this occasion, the youngest of the family takes on a case as a detective.

“There is more to the story to tell. story is not over yet. She hasn’t grown, there’s no conclusion,” the actress told Deadline in 2020 when asked about the possibility of a sequel. “I think she will always be someone who is constantly evolving, but there is definitely more to show on the screen.” Brown rose to fame in 2016 thanks to the series “Stranger Things”, in which she plays Eleven and which will have a fifth and final season.

Emily Blunt is the next actress on the list, in the twenty-third position $4 million for his work on “Oppenheimer,” directed by Christopher Nolan. In the film she plays Katherine “kitty” Oppenheimer, biologist and botanist, and wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer, director of the Manhattan Project that resulted in the production of the first nuclear bombs.

