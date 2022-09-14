From France: ‘Psg, Neymar away with a fair offer’. Transfer market news

According to what reported by L’Equipe, the Brazilian is no longer non-transferable and this summer could leave Paris in the event of a satisfactory offer. Mbappé would not oppose the sale of his teammate

Neymar can leave the Paris Saint Germain. This is the indiscretion launched by L’Equipe on the future of the Brazilian striker. Just one year after the renewal of the contract until 2025 with an option for the following year, Neymar is no longer non-transferable for the club. He is the fault of a fluctuating performance (due to many injuries) and a questionable lifestyle that made him a supporting player in the team and no longer the protagonist. If in the next summer market a club will present aoffer deemed satisfactory by Paris Saint Germain, Neymar will be able to leave.

Mbappé: “France is the country where I want to live” As explained by the team, there is a player who would have nothing to complain about the possible departure of Neymar: it is Kylian Mbappé. Previously linked by a great relationship, also thanks to the same technical sponsor who encouraged them to share moments together, now there is less complicity between the two. Mbappé would not oppose Neymar’s farewell, as would Luis Campos, future sports advisor of Paris Saint Germain. The executive’s entourage believes that the former Barcelona can become a problem for the club, which is why a remedy will have to be found.

Keylor Navas: “I’m staying at PSG, I’m still 2 years old” A total change of perspective compared to five years ago, when Paris Saint Germain spent 222 million euros to buy Neymar from Barcelona. A record negotiation, the most expensive transfer in the history of football. From 2017 to today, Neymar has been collecting 144 appearances with the PSG shirt, scoring 100 goals and providing 60 assists to teammates. On the showcase there are also 12 trophies won with the club between Ligue 1, the French Cup, the French League Cup and the French Super Cup. Yet Neymar, from 2017 to today, he has missed more than 100 games due to physical problems. A fact that has not gone unnoticed in the evaluations of Paris.