Four black comedies to enjoy on HBO Max

This is the end is already a cult movie. A-list comedians (Seth Rogen, also co-director, James Franco, Danny McBride, Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill, Craig Robinson) play themselves. The story: They’re at a Hollywood party and the apocalypse comes, with monsters and all. There are millions of cameos (from Michael Cera to Rihanna, from Emma Watson to Channing Tatum) and, in addition to poking fun at the millionaire’s leisure life, it’s really a horror film and a comedy at the same time. The ending is one of the most beautiful, tender and musical in the entire history of cinema and we are not exaggerating one bit. It was hardly seen in Argentina.

kill smoochy

Destroyed by the public, this very black comedy by Danny De Vito tells the story of the cruel, ruthless, murderous mafia of shows and child drivers. A very successful one (played eerily by Robin Williams) sees his career go to waste and another one emerges, a politically correct vegan dressed as a rhinoceros (Edward Norton against the grain, laughing at himself) and plots revenge. There is sex, violence, mafia, tripping and a series of tributes to the best Hitchcock that transform everything into a wild declaration of love for cinema. De Vito is a great director, some forget him.

Shane Black is some of the coolest (and smartest) best in Hollywood. This film is a noir police where two detectives (the clumsy Ryan Gosling, the violent Russell Crowe) team up to investigate, in the seventies, the murder of a prostitute who is linked to a conspiracy of car manufacturers. But from Buster Keaton-esque scenes (Gosling in the bathroom is a brilliant moment) to Kim Basinger’s self-laughing participation (plus the opening sequence, a model of cinematic storytelling), it’s all irony.

the unbearable

Ben Stiller is another giant director. He showed it with this, his second feature, that he has enough intelligence to see the dark, disturbing side of the characters that Jim Carrey used to play. The friendship between a characterless guy (Matthew Broderick) and a pushy “cable guy” who illegally plugs him in leads to a crescendo of madness (sometimes comic, sometimes scary) rarely seen in Hollywood cinema. Against the grain of political correctness, one hundred percent.