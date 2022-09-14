First trailer for Steven Spielberg’s new movie

Spielberg returns with The Fabelmans, a film that will cover a part of his life. The first preview has arrived and we also have the first critical reviews. The best of 2022?

steven spielberg is synonymous with cinema and each one of his films has a stamp of authorship that not all current directors manage to implement, as happened in West Side Story. Fans and the general public have been captivated this Sunday with the presentation of the first preview of The Fabelmans, the filmmaker’s most personal project for recounting his life that he has been imagining for decades. Don’t miss the trailer and everything about the film!

The beginnings of this production date back to 1999, when the acclaimed director stated that he wanted to make a film about his childhood entitled “I’ll Be Home”, written by his sister Anne. However, he hesitated because of his parents’ opinion and since he was so closely related to his family, he decided to postpone it. Finally, the official script began to be written in October 2020 with Tony Kushner, who mentioned that they finished it in two months.

In March 2021, the production was made official and a few months later it was confirmed that the film will show his family, his parents, his sisters, but mainly his passion for making movies. The revealed synopsis follows Sammy Fabelman, from the ages of seven to eighteen living in Arizona, in a post-World War II era. There he discovers a family secret and explores how the power of cinematography can help him see the truth. Check out the first preview!

Its main cast consists of: Gabriel LaBelle (Sammy Fabelmann), michelle williams (Mitzi Fabelman), paul dano (Burt Fabelmann), seth roden (Bennie Lowy), Judd Hirsch (Uncle Boris), jeanie berlin (Haddash Fabelman), Julia Butters (Reggie Fabelman), Robin Bartlett (Tina Schildkraut). also appear Keeley Karsten, Oakes Fegley, Gabriel Bateman, Nicolas Cantu, Sam Rechner, Chloe East, and Isabel Kusman.

The Fabelmans is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 11, but on Saturday, September 10, it was seen for the first time at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022. According to the first reviews of Collider, Variety, Deadline, New York Post Y TheWrap, we are facing one of the best films of the year and it is already nominated for next year’s Oscars.