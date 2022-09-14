Emmy Awards 2022: the most beautiful looks of the stars on the red carpet

T.all the most elegant (and sparkling) stars present at the Emmy Awards 2022. Starting from Zendaya in Valentino e Selena Gomez in Celine, without forgetting Lizzo in Giambattista Valli and the other trendsetters for next winter’s party looks.

Emmy Awards 2022, Zendaya opens the dance of the new big evening trends

Summer has yet to end but the marathon of red carpet has already come to life. After Venice 79 and the start of New York Fashion Week, the focus now shifts to Los Angeles where tonight, at the Microsoft Theater, the award ceremony for America’s most important television programs was staged. For the first time since 2019, the stars are back in great numbers, with new ones evening look sparkling and sophisticated that allow us to anticipate the trends of holidays 2022.

Absolute protagonist of the evening Zendayawho took home her second Emmy for her performance in the series Euphoria. The actress picked up the award in a lavish Valentino gown with a hint of sweetheart neckline and the princely skirt with the train. A shiny black satin look that lights up with precious items jewels signed by Bulgari. The most direct competitor? Selena Gomezsuper sophisticated in the white column dress by Celine.

A triumph of glitter dresses

Among the stars dressed in dark they also stand out Elle Fanning in Sharon Long, Julia Garner in Gucci, My Goth in Dolce and Gabbana and Sarah Paulson in Louis Vuitton. But the trend is clear: this year the stars love to shine more than ever.

One of the most beautiful dresses in the series is the tank neck Fendi Couture worn by Christina Ricciclosely followed by Reese Whiterspoon And Amanda Seyfried in Armani Privé, Lily James in Atelier Versace e Maggie Gyllenhaal in Dior.

Floral prints and flounces

While Angela Bassett in Dolce and Gabbana and Geena Davis in Rani Zakhem confirm the trend of the elegant outfit in total yellowai Emmys 2022 there was no shortage of incurable romantic fans of the dresses in rose equipped with flounces and mega ruffles.

Chrissy Teigen it is nothing short of radiant in the patterned maternity dress fuchsia by Naeem Khan e Rosario Dawson sports a retro diva blush look by Christian Siriano. Kaley Cuoco And Lizzo instead they have no doubts: the essential party look of the moment is a riot of tulle and pleated flounces with maxi volume tail and the short skirt on the strictly bare leg.

