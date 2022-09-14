Drew Barrymore revealed how his “secret exchanges” with Britney Spears went

Last June 9, Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari It surprised the world, especially because of the few images that leaked from that celebration and that showed several of the most iconic Hollywood celebrities together.

Social networks were the great resonance box of that event, commenting in particular on a photograph that, if it could speak, would scream “girl power.”

Britney Spears at her wedding, along with her friends: Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore Top Music Universe

A total of 60 people attended the exclusive celebration in Los Angeles, but in that snapshot they stood out Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Queen of Pop Madonna, Selena Gomez and Hollywood star Drew Barrymore.

The meeting surprised those who were unaware of the extraordinary relationship that each member of the group maintains with whom is considered the Princess of pop. Now it was Drew who, on Monday’s broadcast of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallondetailed the “secret exchanges” with her friend Britney Spears.

Drew’s presence at the wedding was not a simple coincidence, both had had very close situations that led them to become closer. On Fallon’s show, the 47-year-old actress explained that this link started a year and a half agoafter they had a kind of “secret exchanges” (since she was still under the guardianship of her poadre). “I know it sounds dire, but it’s the opposite. He was very honest and we’ve both been through a lot,” she explained.

Drew Barrymore revealed what was the starting point of his relationship with Britney Spears The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

And it is that the union would have occurred because they shared their “parallels and unique circumstances” as a result of an experience: coming of age in the entertainment industry. Barrymore added that the feelings of growth, struggle and all the things that they both went through are something that led them to connect: “I’m not a person who gets very close, you know, I’m not Hollywood Bob,” he joked.

In addition, he also gave some details of the reserved wedding party. “It was intimate, like a fairy tale. It was very sweet and there was no press. It was the way she wanted to do it. She did a ceremony and we went straight to the dance party, we had a good time”.

Drew Barrymore reveals the secret exchanges he had with Britney Spears

Is It is not the first time that the actress provides statements about the singerin an interview last year with Entertainment Tonight He assured that in his communications he wanted to show his support and that she had understood what his trip is like.

Even though their experiences had not been the same, Barrymore wanted to let her know that he was there for anything she might need in private.. At that time she detailed that she offered him encouragement: “I told her that I think she is the key to his freedom.”

“I am very involved with this. Everyone deserves a chance to have their life right, wrong, and everything in between,” she added of the Free Britney movement. “It’s about letting you live your life”.

After having achieved that justice end the guardianship of 13 years by his fatherJamie Spears, Britney has said on several occasions how mismanagement affected his career. And his life. In a recent post (which he later deleted from his social media), he said that he likely won’t perform live again.