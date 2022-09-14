Doctor launches a petition “We need a course to give bad news”

A doctor used her social networks to make it known that within her clinical practice she lacks knowledge about aspects such as how to transmit bad news.

Currently there are methods such as SPIKES and Buckman, although they are not taught in all medical schools.

To avoid causing discomfort in patients, it is necessary to use the appropriate language and always do so with empathy.

In the Medicine career, so many aspects must be known that the training never ends. But although there is a lot of knowledge to acquire, there are also some aspects that are often overlooked. With this in mind, a The doctor pointed out something very important that very few professionals master: conveying bad news to patients.

Not all diagnoses are favorable

From the first day of the race, young people are taught everything necessary to achieve the cure of patients. Although it is the main objective, it must also be realistic and Consider that not all cases will be favourable.

Receiving a thank you from a patient is the clearest sign that you did your job well. But there are also other types of situations that nobody likes to experience, although at some specific moment they will arise.

Although all doctors always want to offer an alternative cure to their patients, the reality is not always like that. Sometimes, even if it is not to your liking, You must convey bad news to those who come to consult with you. It can be an adverse diagnosis, a relapse or suffering from a fatal disease, among other situations.

The problem is not only what is said but the way it is done. You need to be tactful enough and use the right words. Otherwise you will not only make a bad impression but you will scare the patient.

This situation was disclosed by a doctor in social networks mentioning that a course is needed to be able to convey bad news to patients. He gave the example of a young man with HIV to whom he had to make his condition known.

A course on “how to give bad news to patients” is urgently needed. I didn’t know how to give news of HIV (+) to a kid and we cried together. 😭 – Dr. Chiquita 👶🏻 (@DobbIMSSS) September 12, 2022

On this point, it is an aspect that is often ignored in universities. Although there are methods such as SPIKES or Buckman that were designed to convey bad news in clinical practice, in the end they are not always taught to young people.

Tips for delivering bad news to patients

Now, although each case is unique and personal, there are some general tips that you can apply with your patients for this type of case.

Be direct but timely

To be able to transmit bad news, it is best to find the right moment. Therefore, it is not recommended that you inform your patient of the diagnosis immediately, but that you seek to generate a favorable moment to break the news.

You should always be sure of the diagnosis

When it comes to such a sensitive issue, there is no room for speculation or doubt. You must be sure of the diagnosis before you break the news to your patient.

never lose empathy

Remember that at all times you must show human attention, especially when it comes to transmitting bad news. Never lose your medical empathy because it will be necessary in these types of situations.

Also read:

5 golden rules to develop your medical empathy within the office

Veteran nurses would have less empathy than younger ones

Homeopaths lack the empathy and treatment of the general practitioner