Do you know who is Leo Messi’s favorite athlete? The answer will blow you away

What is Lionel Messi’s favorite athlete? His answer stunned everyone: he also won gold at the Olympics!

Lionel Messi has been considered the best footballer in the world for years. Sure, he shares this recognition with Cristiano Ronaldo, his “bitter” enemy. However, the Golden Balls won by the Argentine are two more than the Portuguese. And perhaps, if one of the two were to win the World Cup in Qatar, it could seriously put an end to this twenty-year duel.

Despite many individual cups, medals and awards, Lionel Messi he is recognized by the fans for his humility. And in fact, he showed it just recently by talking about a sports colleague of his, who is not part of the world of football, but whom he admires so much that he recognizes himself.

The PSG striker, on the occasion of an event, sent a message to this athlete: this is what he had said and why he made the rounds of the web.

Messi, his favorite athlete is Argentine: “Proud if they compare me to him!”

There is not only football among the passions of the Flea. The ace of PSG he follows the events of his compatriots with a certain spirit and enthusiasm and in particular for years he has followed one of his favorite athletes, who landed in the United States to write history.

Messi, in fact, has some admiration for Manu Ginobili, former NBA basketball player, recently inducted into the Hall of Fame. A very important milestone for a basketball player. The Argentine, who also played in Italy in Bologna and Reggio Calabria, has won four rings with the San Antonio Spurs, the only franchise of the usa career in America. With the Argentine national team, on the other hand, he won as a protagonist the Olympic Gold in 2004 and several medals from the American championships, as well as a silver at the 2002 World Cup.

On the occasion of the event that made Ginobili immortal for the NBA, Lionel Messi said of the basketball player: “I am proud to hear from a journalist that Manu Ginobili is the Messi of basketball. They should say that I am the Manu of football“.