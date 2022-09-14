Did Adele get married? Check a ring on Beyoncé’s birthday: fans in delirium (but it’s yellow)

Adele yes she is married? Many fans of the singer are launching gossip and rumors about the fact that she can be married, given the gold ring on the ring finger. Earlier this week, the 34-year-old singer was accompanied by her boyfriend Rich Paul to Beyoncé’s birthday party at the star’s Bel Air mansion. Among the photos circulated from the party, in one of her in particular we see Adele sitting in the back of a car and many have noticed a huge gold ring on her finger. “Is Adele finally married?” writes a fan on Twitter.

MORE INFORMATION































Another user added: “Please tell me that Adele and Rich are finally married.” The Independent reached out to Adele’s rep for comment. This isn’t the first time rumors have been circulating about Adele and Paul’s wedding, as many believed she was wearing an engagement ring at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

In fact, in August, the singer of “I Drink Wine” made it clear about the rumors about her relationship, revealing that she is not engaged to Paul, but said that she would “absolutely” want to get married again.

Adele and Paul first met in May 2021 and made their first public appearance as a couple last July. Adele said she has “never been in love like this” before. “I’m obsessed with him. I’m in love! I am happy as I will never be. I might as well be married, “she said.

And again: «I want more children. I am a housewife and I am a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music ».

It is rumored that she and Paul bought their first home together in May. “But right now, all I have in my brain is Las Vegas,” the singer said, referring to her next residence where she will move in November.

Adele already has a nine-year-old son named Angelo, from ex-husband Simon Konecki. Konecki and Adele divorced in March 2021.