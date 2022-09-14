Cobra Kai: each of the references to Rocky in season 5 | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | FAME

The Serie “cobra kai”, which is available through the netflix platformas well as its predecessor film “Karate Kid” has shown several references to “Rocky”, that saga of the boxer played by Sylvester Stallonewho goes from anonymity to being a world champion and living various experiences in the boxing ring.

This fifth season, which has sparked some controversy in Mexico, has not been the exception, since several nods to the masterpiece of Stallone throughout all the episodes and some are very clear, although there are others that are not so easy to recognize because only a true fan could realize it in a second.

Taking this into account and the curiosity of many to know what scenes we are referring to, in this article we will show those references to Rocky Balboa present within the television series that has become famous throughout the world thanks to its exposure on Netflix.

REFERENCES TO “ROCKY” IN THE FIFTH SEASON OF “COBRA KAI”

A fighting machine?

Terry Silver’s dojo has been built under the greatest possible technology and this has also been replicated in its training equipment for its athletes, who endure various jobs and physical efforts -and some not so much- so that they become the best of the best.

This reminds us of the movie “Rocky IV”, in which we see something similar in Soviet facilities, where Iván Drago is also subjected to very hard exercises with the purpose of being a beast in boxing and defeating any rival that stands in front of him, just as it happened with Apollo Creed, who passed away when they had a fight.

Terry Silver trains his students with very sophisticated and complicated exercises (Photo: Netflix)

With an eye on the target

While Daniel LaRusso supported his students in preparation for the Sekai Taikai, an international Karate contest, he chose to blurt out a well-known phrase for “Rocky” fans. And he told them: “Some people need to run up a mountain in the snow and yell Drago!”.

This reminds us of the same movie from the previous reference, when the main character went to the Soviet Union to train for his fight with Iván Drago, so he decided to run in the snow until he reached the top of a mountain.

Rocky Balboa climbing a mountain in the snow in “Rocky 4” (Photo: Metro Goldwyn Mayer)

The eye of the tiger

In the penultimate episode of the fifth season of the Netflix series, the song “Eye of the Tiger” was heard when Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence and Chozen Toguchi were drunk

As we know, said theme of the band survivor is one of the most representative of the film saga, which first came to light in “Rocky III”, when the main character became friends with apollo creed to ask him for help in his training with the aim of regaining his world title.

the same love story

In the fifth season of “Cobra Kai”, Amanda and Daniel go through a crisis in their marriage and she decides to leave the house with her children, since she did not support her husband’s decision by wanting to fight against Terry Silver’s plans. However, as time went by, her cousin told her that the villain had very cruel plans and she realized things.

This is how she returns to Daniel’s arms and gives him all her full support so that he can defeat his rival and thus stop the villain of the story.

To understand this reference we have to go back again to “Rocky IV”. In that movie, Adrian, wife of the protagonist, does not support her husband in his quest to avenge the death of Apollo Creed at the hands of Iván Drago and stays in the United Statesuntil he opens his eyes and realizes that he needs to support his loved one.

Adrian travels to the Soviet Union and surprises Rocky, who gets the motivation he needed from his training.

Amanda and Daniel LaRusso” in “Cobra Kai” (Photo: Netflix)

a declared fan

During a conversation with Johnny, Gunther Braun declares himself a Rocky Balboa fan. He even attributes the fall of the Berlin wall to the boxer’s victory over Iván Drago, assuring that this was the motivation that the German people received to go against the Soviet Union. This is the most direct reference that exists in the season.