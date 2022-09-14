Chivas vs Tigres: Tigres stops Chivas’ streak with a landslide, which will reach the National Classic with a heavy blow

The Sacred Flock arrives injured at the Classic. Chivas had at the mercy of the opportunity to make a leap in quality in the general table, but wasted it. Tigres scored against Chivas. Despite being better in a large stretch of the duel, the felines humiliated Guadalajara and went home with a 1-4, in a duel pending Matchday 9 of the 2022 Apertura.

If Chivas won, they outscored Tigres and reached 25 points. Tigres won and went to 27 units. The chances of Chivas advancing among the first four of the classification vanish. There are still reclassification options for Guadalajara.

Chivas immediately seized the ball. He put Tigres in serious trouble, and in the first ten minutes they saved their skin thanks to Nahuel Guzmán, who saved two clear chances for El Rebao. The local played better. He owned the chances and touched the ball against a shaken Tigers.

At 21 ‘appeared John Paul Vign. The midfielder surprised everyone with a long shot that no one expected. The ball bounced earlier and Miguel Jimnez did not arrive on time for the appointment. In fact, he left the feeling of being wrong in the search for the spherical. Tigres advanced without deserving it; But the one who really deserved the credit was the Argentine Nahuel Guzmán, who in the first half saved five balls worthy of kissing the nets, but Tigres’ 1 contained everything.

And again, Vign appeared. The midfielder from the red and black quarry, took advantage of an error, after a center from the right, which was rejected with a “dove” on behalf of louis olivesand it was left to Fernando Beltrn. In the extension attempt, he handed it over to Vignon, who shot and hit it against Guacho Jimnez’s left post. The first period ended with a bitter taste in the mouth. Chivas was better, but the scoreboard said otherwise.

Samir Caetano extended the lead at 71′. In a set piece, it seemed that Jiménez was saving it, but the Brazilian appeared on the line and pushed the ball into the back of the net. The fourth, which decreed the end of history for Chivas, was carried out by Florian Thauvin, who came in as a substitute in the final part and at 74′ scored the fourth.

Another touch of Nahuel Guzmán appeared at 76′. After a free kick taken by Roberto Alvarado, that she was going with all the intention of sticking to the stick. The Argentine saved it in an incredible way.

About the end of the meeting, Ángel Zaldvar broke the zero of the Tigres goal, with a “Vaseline” that surpassed Guzmán. He could not leave with the greatest achievement of lowering the curtain, but he was the key to victory.

Chivas arrives hurt and wounded in pride, to face the eagles of America. There are still options to qualify for the final phase, but the conditions have already changed.

PHOTO: Imago7