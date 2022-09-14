Camila Cabello reveals how she gets those firm buttocks

Camila Cabello does not stop. After leaving us speechless this summer with their more than spectacular curves on the beach in a bikini, featuring perfectly defined buttocks and ‘abs’ that go beyond the concept of firm, the artist has climbed onto the Rio stage with her characteristic dexterity to leave everyone present speechless… and their followers on networks; after revealing how to tone your buttocks outstandingly with some of your latest shared posts.

Though, the singer’s body has not stopped toning up in recent weeks we already knew it; you only have to see his publications to confirm over and over again that yes, that he bodysuit by Camila Cabello is starred by impressive curves and a super defined abdomen of another level where, it must be said, her impressive buttthat go beyond the concept of signtends to attract all the attention.

And, now, we know that among her routines the fast movement of twerking is not present because Camila prefers the slow rhythm to the rhythm of the music, achieving a spectacular result. You just have to see it:

Sheathed in a peculiar yellow jumpsuit that played with the concept of openings, revealing her more than toned abdomen, the singer of ‘Señorita’ revealed what hip movement managed to activate the glutes between ups and downs. An extra gift for those present that he also wanted to share on networks while thanking his audience for the performance.

Camila Cabello: the keys to her 10 training

Beyond recreate, slow down and reinvent the twerkingIt is not the first time that the artist talks about how she takes care of herself. For example, for her, training weekly (with or without vacations) under the orders of her personal trainer Jenna Willis is essential to tone up her body and, of course, achieve keep up the pace on stage.

And for this, beyond follow a healthy and balanced diet or the exercise routine imposed for that day, try to take care of your mental health in order to keep anxiety at bay. The same one that forced her to temporarily abandon (along with other celebrities) networks for their mental health.