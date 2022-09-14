bought a luxury mansion

The cryptocurrency buying and selling platforms They continue to be widely used by those interested in the sector. Despite its volatile nature and the warnings of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), which already controls the massive advertising campaigns of this trade, many users have great interest in these digital assets.

The Crypto.com company, founded by tycoons Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek and Rafael Melo in 2016 and which is dedicated to the exchange of cryptocurrencies, recently had a failure to transfer a millionaire amount to a userthat you made a mistake when indicating the amount of reimbursement that you wanted to obtain.

This is not the first controversy faced by this firm, which in January 2022 suffered a cybersecurity attack who stole more than $15 million worth of Ethereum assets from them. Also, some celebrities, like Matt Damon, have been heavily criticized for promoting this platform.

He should have received almost 70 euros

An Australian woman, Thevamanogari Manivel, who was a regular user of the platform, requested a refund of AU$100which in exchange is almost 68 euros, in mid-2021. However, he made a mistake when typing the figure and authorized a transfer of 7 million euros, they point out from Bloomberg.

Although he was aware of the error, a few weeks later he received the money in his account and decided to make multiple purchases without the company noticing the error. Most of the money was transferred to someone else’s bank account, he also shared a part with his daughter and acquired a luxury mansion in Melbourne worth 875,593 euros for your sister. The 539 m² house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gym, a large garage for two cars and even a private cinema, they indicate in the Real Estate agency where it is for sale.

By the time Crypto.com became aware of the problem, seven months had already passed. For this reason, the firm decided to file a lawsuit against Manivel in order to recover the money, but the main problem is that these types of transfers with cryptocurrencies are not reversible. The only possible option was to freeze the user’s bank account, but since she had transferred the money to other people, they could not receive the millionaire amount again.

This situation, added to the hacking they suffered in January, has caused a big hole in the company and has made them decide to fire part of the workforce this June. For the moment, justice has forced the client to sell the house to face the return. Also, they impose the payment of legal expenses in the amount of $19,000 and an added 10% interest on the money you earned.