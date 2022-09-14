As theBlack Adam release the details of what the film will tell are also increasing. Recently Mohammed Amer spoke of the film emphasizing that within its narrative there will also be hints of real world politics, thus emerging, in some situations, from the dimension of fiction.

Black Adam The Rock

After a wait of about a decade, this year we will finally have the chance to see the character of Black Adamwith a Dwayne Johnson ready to stage a show entirely dedicated to this character. Usually we tend to connect Black Adam to Shazam, being one of his great enemies, with this film, however, he wants to build a real multifaceted and independent anti-hero. The story of him opens with slavery in Kahndaq and the subsequent transformation into a deity, followed by clashes with the Justice Society of America and Ishmael Gregor, alias Sabbacthe villain antagonist.

Black Adam will face real political dynamics

Based on some recent statements reported by Screen Rant (following participation in a press event dedicated to the cast of the film) it would seem that Black Adam is also permeated by a certain kind of social commitment in his writing. On this particular occasion Mohammed Amer spoke of his love for the plot of the DC movie, explaining how the script behind the events also addresses real political dynamics, especially talking about the way in which the country of the Kahndaq and following a style and attention that, according to him, distinguishes the film from any other.

Amer’s comment bodes well, connecting both to the ways in which we will see represented thereand origins of the protagonist, both on the way in which the film will address oriental culture in its representation. However, it would be difficult to represent such a world without being linked to perception of oriental culture. Waiting for the theatrical release of the film October 21all that remains is to speculate on the ways in which these allusions to the real world will be constructed, whether on the basis of the present or the past.

About Black Adam

We bring you back the final trailer of Black Adam:

This is the plot:

Almost 5,000 years after he is bestowed with the almighty powers of ancient gods, and imprisoned just as quickly, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collett-Serraalso director of Jungle Cruise, which saw the participation of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The cast also includes Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) in those of Atom Smasher, Quintess Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) how Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex / Life) in the role of Adrianna Tomaz, e Pierce Brosnan (Oh mama!) in that of Doctor Fate. The team of interpreters is completed by Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui, whose roles are still unknown a few months after their release in theaters. Black Adamset for October 20, 2022.