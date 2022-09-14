Billie Eilish confesses that she suffers from agoraphobia: “I used to go for a walk but I don’t anymore”

There are more and more artists who talk about mental health openly and openly acknowledge when they suffer some kind of problem of this type, as it happens to billie eilishwho has spoken on this subject on several occasions.

Recently, he explained that he suffers agoraphobiathat is, fear and anxiety to open spaces outdoors, although he has reassured his fans by pointing out that he is recovering little by little.

has taken place in the middle Australia Nova networkwhere you said that “doesn’t come out” because she’s scared: “I used to go out and walk and do things. And I don’t do that as much. Because life is a little different.”

At first, I had a really bad time on touralthough with the passage of time the road to her recovery has begun: “At first I was kind of scared to go out because I was worried but now I’m calmer about it. Now I feel more comfortable”.

Billie Eilish’s tricks to overcome agoraphobia

In addition, the interpreter bad guy He has given some tricks that have helped him to combat his fear: ride a bike through the countryside while listening to the song of the birds.

“I’ve been doing more things. But I’ve also been busy“, she added. “We were in New Zealand and we went for a bike ride… I’ve been going out more for the last two years,” she insisted proudly.

Thus, the singer makes it clear again that for her mental health is not a taboo and these issues should be talked about out loud.