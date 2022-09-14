Bianca Belair has which two fighters would form a group

In the recent Monday Night Raw, bianca belair He launched an open challenge for the fighter who wanted to face her and try to take the scepter from her. Sonya Deville attended the same, who put up a good resistance, although the result was an unquestionable defeat. After the fight, Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky ambushed her, although the situation did not escalate thanks to the intervention of Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

► Bianca Belair wants to form a group with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodríguez

Obviously, the current Raw Champion will need reinforcements if she wants to overcome the threat posed by Damage CTRL, the group led by Bayley. Yes ok Alexa Bliss and Asuka have been there to help her in recent weeks, as a group they didn’t have much luck at Clash at the Castle.since they lost in a fight of thirds against the rude.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Bianca Belair talked about creating a dream faction, where she would like to involve Raquel Rodriquez and Rhea Ripley from The Judgment Day.

“If I could put together a group with the women’s division that we have now. With me, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodríguez. Who could take that down?«

Although he did not say it explicitly, but the WWE EST aims to have a dominant force that allows him to face the group led by Bayley. However, at the moment it seems a bit unlikely, considering the current role of Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day and the fact that Raquel Rodríguez is currently in WWE SmackDown; However, it never hurts to think that these three great fighters could work together.