best of event playstation

PlayStation has held a new online event, and in just over 20 minutes it has revealed some very interesting and completely new titles, as well as offering more details and previews of its most anticipated games. Tekken, Yakuza, God of War… These have been the best announcements.

The wait is finally over. The sequel to God of War of 2018 is about to arrive, and in addition to the new skills, Kratos and Atreus will have a new story that will lead them to form alliances and face epic enemies, something that was already ahead of us in the previous game. In the latest trailer we see Kratos and his son after encountering Tyr, the Norse god of war, and briefly confronting the Norse god of thunder, Thor, and his hammer. Mjolniramong other things.

God of War Ragnarok arrives on November 9 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

During the last years the saga of games Yakuza has become very popular in the West, with the arrival of new games like Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon and with the remakes Yakuza Kiwami Y Kiwami 2. Now it is the turn of one of the most requested games on this side of the world, part of this saga: originally known as Ryu Ga Gotoku Ishin!the name of his remake is Like a Dragon: Ishin! and it is a spinoff that takes place in feudal Japan, where we will see familiar faces but with new names and identities (including Kiryu and Majima).

Like a Dragon: Ishin! arrives in February 2023 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Tekken-8

Finally, there is a new game of Tekken on my way. It is the new generation of the mythical saga of fighting games, successor to the Tekken 7 of 2015 and that even today continues to be part of video game tournaments and events such as the championship EVO. The advance that they have presented shows us two well-known characters, Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima, in what they assure is a fight captured directly from the story mode of Tekken-8 on a PlayStation 5.

The game is still in development and does not yet have a release date, but it will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Stellar Blade

Formerly known as “Project Eve,” the new Stellar Blade developed in Korea looks like a futuristic game that mixes a bit of NieR Automata with another of Bayonetta and some items soulslike, or something like that. It’s hard to describe, but it looks very interesting both in stage design and setting and, above all, in combat.

The game will be available on PlayStation 5 sometime in 2023.

Rise of the Ronin

The new game from Team Ninja, the creators of the sagas ninja gaiden Y Nioh, looks as promising as we might expect from this study. This is a new action RPG game that takes place in the middle of 19th century Japan, in the middle of the Edo period, and players will experience the story of this samurai without a teacher, a Ronin, in the middle of an open world and with a lot of combat. And precisely this combat is what looks most interesting in the trailer.

Rise of the Ronin It will be available for PlayStation 5 and PC in 2024.