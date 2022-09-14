best news for her and for him

The best perfumes autumn 2022: a mix of fragrances for him and her. Here are all the news to discover

From floral bouquets to scents that recall the scents of the woods and the sea, up to the great news for perfumes autumn 2022 testified by the two signed proposals Dior and Hermès: alcohol-free fragrances, which open a new and interesting chapter. And, then, the exceptional testimonials such as Emma Watson for Prada, Elle Fanning for Paco Rabanne and the actress Rooney Mara, a face now known for Givenchy Beauty. You just have to continue reading the article to find out all the best novelties among the autumn 2022 perfumes.

One of the most anticipated news of the whole season. This new perfume captures the essence of the Prada woman: impossible to define and always evolving, never the same, but always herself. A timeless white floral bouquet, but reinvented and transformed into an avant-garde signature and encapsulated in an iconic but unexpected triangular bottle. Testimonial of the new Prada fragrance is the actress, activist and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, Emma Watson.

A new story for J’adore, an absolute icon capable of all metamorphoses. J’adore Parfum d’eau is intense but elaborated only with a water base; a composition that accepts the bet of not a single drop of alcohol in its formulation, but which nevertheless remains present and tenacious. Obtained thanks to a nano-emulsion technique under high pressure, the new formulation composed of water mixes with a strong oily concentration. Vaporized in a cloud, J’adore Parfum d’eau surprises with its delicately lactate and enveloping sweetness, and remains as if suspended in the air. Immediately, the texture pervades the skin with floral and caressing notes that will never leave it.

This new variation created by master perfumers Fanny Bal, Anne Flipo and Dominique Ropion opens with the immediate and luminous freshness of a trio of hesperides – bergamot, orange and mandarin – electrified by an explosion of ginger. The orange blossom, L’Interdit’s olfactory signature, unfolds all its splendor: it reveals itself in four facets – a tribute to the Maison’s 4G – from the most ethereal to the most intense. Associated with the fascinating tuberose and the hypnotic jasmine sambac and grandiflorum, it promises a thrill of exaltation. The fragrance finally reveals the deep and sensual notes of a voluptuous musk tinged with a leather cistus. The latter envelop the emblematic underground black chord of L’Interdit, where the captivating notes of patchouli and vetiver echo. A decidedly carnal jus that embraces and envelops the skin.

The first female creamy incense in perfumery. Wrapped in the addictive warmth of vanilla and sandalwood. Finally enlivened by a new quality of jasmine, naturally fresh and lively, and by a delicious and colorful note of mango.

Radiant composition, it is led by jasmine grandiflorum mixed with the base notes of kegno of sandalwood and benzoin. Its energy is emphasized by the optimistic notes of the mandarin essence and the magnolia accord, which infuse the perfume with a pleasant feeling of serenity.

Created by Christine Nagel, director of creation and olfactory heritage of Hermès Parfums, Cabriole combines the velvety tenderness of osmanthus and the delicate freshness of honeysuckle with the noble elegance of sandalwood. A delicately evocative composition of the scent of apricot on a child’s cheek. It is no coincidence that this fragrance, which is an ode to sweetness, is alcohol-free and is therefore also suitable for the delicate skin of children. Cabriole will be available starting October 1, 2022 in a selection of Hermès stores around the world.

And here is the latest interpretation of Burberry Hero, a powerful fragrance that awakens the hero hidden in each of us. “The inspiration – as Perfumer Aurélien Guichard tells us – comes from the memory I have of the Landes forest, where pines grow near the ocean. The scent of pine needles combined with a trail of warm sand and sea foam was the bouquet I wanted to recreate. For me, the sensual and crystallized resins that make up the fragrance represent the power to reconnect with one’s natural instinct ”. In fact, the fragrance is characterized by a triptych of enveloping cedar wood oils on a background. A lively opening with pine needles blends, however, with benzoin and incense, creating a juice of intense sensuality.

It opens with an accord of Cardamom India Orpur® that gives a spicy olfactory trait and vitality, while the warmth of Shimoga India Orpur® Ginger gives brightness and freshness to the onset. The essence of neroli from North Africa and the Italian mandarin remain and dissolve in the original spicy notes of saffron and nutmeg. The floral heart, with Bulgarian rose Orpur® and rose absolute, harmonizes with the orange blossom and jasmine accord which is contrasted by a tempting accord of Indian Kulfi from which a tantalizing, fresh but delicious effect emanates. The woody warmth of amber is enhanced by cedar wood from Texas Orpur® and guaiac wood from Paraguay. A rich Venezuelan tonka bean is combined with a captivating vanilla Gousse Bourbon Delight – enriched with a leather and suede accord that makes the texture voluptuous and sensual.

From the floral amber olfactory family, it is formulated with Ambra de la Patagonia, Rosa Patagonia (a particular type of rose brought to Argentina by the first European explorers) and Araucaria, a native conifer of Patagonia.

Autumn 2022 perfumes: MCM ULTRA

The new fragrance for women is inspired by the brand’s iconic backpack. It opens with a burst of juicy blackcurrant, lush pink apple and natural bergamot, which blend perfectly with the sweet-spicy rush of pink pepper. Tuberose and jasmine add a creamy floral note. At the base, cedar wood, tonka and musk blend together to create an ultramodern, layered signature with an engaging golden amber.

It is inspired by classic elegance, the one that never goes out of fashion, just like the homonymous and timeless dress-icon, reassuring and suitable for any occasion. The new perfume is a combination of flowers and oriental notes. The fruity notes are flanked by the fascinating honeysuckle. In the heart the ylang-ylang gives the fragrance a special touch that ends with the milky woods, as a base note.

Credit ph: Prada, Givenchy Beauty