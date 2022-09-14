Berhalter will seek to ‘steal’ Zendejas in the coming months

the future of Alexander Zendejas on the subject of selections it is still uncertain, because although he wants to play with Mexicohas not yet signed the agreement where he agrees to renounce the United States National Team.

This caused the North American team to have the possibility of ‘stealing it’ from the national team. And it is that Gregg Berhaltercoach of the Stars and Stripes team, assured that he will consider the attacker of the America in the coming months. She even assured that she already contacted him.

“Alexander Zendejas is on our radar, has been part of our youth program and has grown up in the US Soccer. We have monitored him and I have spoken with him on the phone. We will keep it in mind for the coming months,” he said.

However, in the Mexican Soccer Federation come to the player The Eagles as a key piece for the future of the National Team, since louis yon assured that “it is designed” for the 2026 World Cup.

“We know that the player is in a very good moment right now, the interest of the Mexican team It’s not from now, there’s already time, and in that sense the will of the national teams, expressed by our director of men’s teams, who is Jaime Ordialesdirectly with the player, and with the club to which he belongs, is that we at the national team level want him in the medium and long term,” said the president of the FMF for TUDN.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: BARCELONA: GAVI, THE NEW BLAUGRANA JEWEL, RENEWS UNTIL 2026