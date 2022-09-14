Ben Affleck wrote a 12-page wedding vows speech

Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez they starred in not one, but two of the most spectacular marriages of this 2022. The couple resumed their love after 20 years apart and married, first in Las Vegas and a month later in the actor’s mansion in Georgia.

A celebration that took place on August 20 with a three-day party, which is still revealing its most intimate details. In this opportunity, director Kevin Smith revealed that Ben Affleck’s wedding vows were a twelve-page speech.

The revelation was made during a conversation with “The View”, where he highlighted how good a writer Ben Affleck is, and then told that “He wrote his vows, they wrote their vows, but he wrote a great speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was impressive.”

The also producer of “Clerks” assured that Ben Affleck is “the biggest fan” of Jennifer Lopez, for which he “wrote like a 12-page speech.” The director, a long-time friend of the actor who brought Batman to life, after working together on films like “Clerks II”, “Dogma” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”, assured that “I was happy for them” and that they deserve the love they are experiencing.

On their love story and marriage, Kevin Smith said: “It was a true fairy tale ending. And (Jennifer Lopez) has impeccable taste, the whole place looked amazing. She looked fantastic. They all looked fantastic.”

