Auditorium reopened in the Old School of Medicine

The General Rector of the University of Guadalajara, Ricardo Villanueva Lomelí, reopened the Doctor Juan López y López auditorium of the Old School of Medicine, located in the Old Civil Hospital Fray Antonio Alcalde, after the remodeling of the facilities derived from university diagnoses.

Villanueva Lomelí congratulated the Rector of the University Center for Health Sciences (CUCS), José Francisco Muñoz Valle, for the work of dignity of spaces like the one done in the remodeling of the Doctor Mario Rivas Souza auditorium and in teaching classrooms.

“I congratulate you for the dignity with which the Old School of Medicine is being rescued. I came two and a half years ago and there were unworthy spaces, it must be said clearly, and today places protected by the National Institute of Anthropology and History are being restored with dignity,” the doctor emphasized.

After the diagnosis, work began on the remodeling of the Doctor Juan López y López auditorium and the medical teaching spaces; all this happens in within the communities of the CUCS and the Civil Hospitalsinstitutions that gave themselves to protect the health of the people of Jalisco during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They were the heroes of Jalisco and even an international benchmark of how to face a pandemic and like the university students and the history of this Hospital was born in a pandemic and they continue to be the communities that save lives”, he referred.

Dr. Juan López y López (1926-2000) is originally from Arandas. The Rector General recognized the skill and humanism with which he performed more than four thousand surgeries between the Mexican Institute of Social Security and the Civil Hospital, in addition to clinical practice and teaching at the latter institution.

“More than four thousand surgeries. We are talking about 4 thousand lives that the doctor saved, in addition to the fact that he was a humanist, one of the prodigal sons of Fray Antonio Alcalde, heir to humanism comparable to the legacy of the Friar of the Skull”, he declared.

The Rector of the CUCS, Muñoz Valle, highlighted the teaching and humanism as the highest qualities of doctor López y López.

“Dr. Juan López y López is a symbol of quality. He dedicated his life to the teaching activity, the clinic and the support of others; his trajectory speaks of his medical and human quality, as well as his great passion for teaching; all of this accompanied by his facility for scientific dissemination in the national and international spheres”, he specified.

Muñoz Valle invited the CUCS and HCG community to use the space to transmit the necessary knowledge for the prevention of diseasesthe promotion and preservation of the health and well-being of both an individual and society.

The reopening of the Doctor Juan López y López auditorium took place within the framework of the World Patient Safety Daya date that seeks to raise awareness about the unsafe medication practices that can cause serious patient harm, disability, and even death.





