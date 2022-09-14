Android 12, 128 GB of memory and that can record in 4K

Yes, we would have to discuss the morality of spending more than 1.2 million euros on mobile phones with the one that is falling, but what is not debatable is that our Members of Congress like iPhones.

Since the European Union has become serious with smartphone manufacturers operating in our markets seeking to combat program obsolescence, it seems that in the Government of Spain the times do not matter nor do global situations, because in the midst of an energy and inflation crisis, surrounded by geopolitical problems and with Covid-19 still on the loose, the Congress of Deputies is going to change all mobiles of our politicians in the coming weeks.

In any case, it does not seem like a major cause for alarm since units of the iPhone 8 from 2017 are still used in the Lower Houseobviously obsolete and no longer supported by Apple, information that colleagues from The Objective told us a few days ago.

The most curious thing about this statement, however, is not precisely what the document says, nor is it the 1.2 million euros that are expected to be spent on 550 iPhones, 275 Samsung and other services such as assistance for the initial configuration or the replacement of defective units, among others, but rather the hardware so specific that the documentation mentions and that it is only compatible with two very different terminals:

The first of those terminals would be the iPhone 13 Pro in addition to the one that more units are requested with 550 smartphones.

in addition to the one that more units are requested with 550 smartphones. The second would be a Samsung Galaxy A53 5Gmid-range and with 275 reserved units.

The EU gets serious: it will demand better batteries, 5 years of spare parts, 3 years of Android updates and more

Speaking of the devices of the ‘Profile 1’the truth is that the specifications They look like something out of a data sheet from Apple making it impossible for any phone other than an iPhone 13 Pro to fit, as we see how the IOS 15 operating system is explicitly specified, also the Apple A15 Bionic chipseta 6.06-inch OLED screena LiDAR and some other elements of, at least, doubtful utility in a mobile phone.

550 units of the iPhone 13 Pro will be purchased, therefore, although also There will be room for another 275 Samsung Android phones denominated of ‘Profile 2’and whose characteristics have also been broken down and transferred almost automatically to the specifications for not mislead anyone.

In fact, it has been too easy to identify both the iPhone 13 Pro like now to Samsung Galaxy A53 5Gwhich in its case has full compatibility with Google Pay and Samsung Pay thus completing a condition that only a Samsung Galaxy mobile could fulfill.

In full, these are the conditions requested for the Android equipment of ‘Profile 2’ for our politicians:

OLED or AMOLED screen between 6.1 inches and 6.5 inches.

FHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 800 nits brightness (peak hour).

Samsung Exynos 1280 chipset, or equivalent.

aGPS with GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou.

Full connectivity up to 5G with dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, dual-band WiFi, NFC, USB Type-C.

RAM memory of 4, 6 or 8 GB.

Internal storage of 128 or 256 GB.

32 MP front camera.

Quad rear camera with 64 MP (wide) + 12 MP (ultrawide) + 5 MP (macro) + 5 MP (depth).

Support for VoWiFi.

IP67 certification

Business type mid-cut terminal.

As you will see, the conditions of the specifications are quite explicit to let us easily guess the Android mobile model that some of our politicians will receive, which is falling with all the problems at a global level, nothing less than 1,232,734.69 euros will be spent to change their phones.

The specification does not only speak of smartphones, because in this case it also mentions the inclusion of a power connector together with their corresponding cables, as well as a transparent protective case for the rear of the devices.

One phone purchase with support staff included

If those 1.2 million euros still seem like a lot of money to you, the truth is that they really are, 1.2 million is a lot of money. Anyway, the tender includes not only those devices and their basic accessories, but also the hiring of 5 people for at least 15 working days and full timeso that all politicians can make the change of device safely together with an expert who gives them a cable.

Not only that, and the fact is that Congress also calls for a technical support service for two years “On business hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday” to proceed to first level supportrepair of faults or damage not covered by the guarantee, as well as the transfer and replacement of devices impossible to repair.

The document is posted on public procurement platforms since last September 3, awaiting offers and resolution. In any case, perhaps it would have been better to calibrate the movement and the times, because with such inflation and with everything that surrounds us, spending that money on iPhones…

I don’t get an iPhone or a high-end Android at my job!

