An ‘air fryer’, Vikika’s trick to eat healthy

Although today it is already a essential element in many homesnot to mention the number of recipes that we can find on the internet and social networks, the truth is that It never hurts to talk about air fryers or air fryr. Some gadgets kitchen that in a very short time have won thousands of followers both inside and outside the community fitness.

And it is that although those of us who always try to follow a healthy lifestyle and conscientiously eat good the idea of ​​frying without frying won us over from minute one, the truth is that many mothers -and even grandmothers- have also included them in their kitchen. Because whether we like the promise of reduce a high percentage of calories and fat from the food we “fry” in them it is very tempting. Or not?

Nowadays there are already all kinds of them, with more or less high prices, with greater or lesser capacity, with more or less power… So yes, air fryers adapt to our needs (and our pocket). And even gurus of fitness like Vikika they have one in their kitchen.

The influencerwho gave birth to her first child last week, has shared a recipe in air fryer (also adaptable to the oven in case we don’t have one at home) crispy turkey nuggets. A very healthy meal to which the crunchy spelled flakes provide it.

The Vikika Air Fryer

In addition to compliments, a lot of hunger and desire to make the recipe, the post has also raised a question:what is the air fryer Vikika uses? Well it’s a low cost model that, in her own words influencer, It works very well. “I have another one that cost me three times as much and honestly I don’t see the difference” Vikika confessed.

amazon air fryer Innsky

amazon.es €99.99

The air fryer in particular is this one from the brand Innskya model with 1,700W of power and 5.5 liters of capacity (enough for cook for about 4 or 6 people). It has a very intuitive design, controllable from the LED screen where we can select between the eight preset programs or choose ourselves the temperature and the time we need to cook.