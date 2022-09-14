Amber Heard Fans Now Attack Lee Jung-jae After Winning Emmy Award

Lee Jung-jae dazzled on the night of the 2022 Emmys, taking the award for Best Actor for his work in The Squid Game, a series that filled Netflix’s pockets and ended up becoming a media phenomenon worthy of study. But not everything is glory in the life of the South Korean star, because now fans of Amber Heard bring up the accusations of abuse and homophobia that were attributed to her in the past, arguing that the industry is responsible for protecting male aggressors.

According to multiple media like panchoa, Jung-jae He has been arrested twice for driving while intoxicated and has two counts of assault on women. In networks he also highlights the accusation of homophobia, when on one occasion he asked a close friend to “stop being homosexual, that was enough”; The above revelation was made public through an interview with fashion in 2013. Multiple tweets have condemned Lee’s nomination as winner of the Emmy Awards this 2022 and several of them come from followers of Amber Heardwho observe in this case something “similar” to what happened with Johnny Depp.

I had the rare benefit of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse. -Amber Heard

Amber’s statement consistently proves how true it is.

Lee Jung-jae gave a solid performance in the squid gamehowever, there are not a few users of social networks who agree that the award for Best Actor should have been given to Bob Odenkirk for his brilliant work in Better Call Saul – 100%. It’s often thought that the Emmys are really a popularity contest, with the spotlight given to those who make the most money and not to real talent. Vince Gilligan’s series didn’t get a single nod all night, even after that brilliant season finale. Although there is still hope for the 2023 edition, some are already thinking that Jimmy McGill’s story will be overshadowed by House of the Dragon – 90%.

Netflix hit the mark with The Squid Game And it’s something I really didn’t expect. It had been a while since a non-English series (with the exception of La Casa de Papel – 80%) will become the weekend regimen with family marathons across the globe. Although numerous streaming platforms have sprung up in recent years, Netflix has shown that its leadership is still strong and that no original series from another platform will be able to beat its biggest titles, the company’s global reach is too great.

In the squid game hundreds of people are recruited for a series of deadly dynamics based on South Korean children’s games; those who fail die and those who survive aspire to earn millions of won to help them overcome their suffocating debts. Although fans are eager for a second season of the series, the truth is that the creator, director and screenwriter is taking his time to develop the new story, although it is clear that the franchise is just beginning and that Netflix will squeeze it until the last consequences just as it does with its other successful products. At the moment there is no release date for the new chapters but a reality show is on the way.

