Allegri is right, Juve is playing against Benfica. And it will be difficult

Interview with Nuno Gomes on the day of Juve-Benfica: between the Champions League match, today’s Fiorentina, Leao, Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In Italy he played for two seasons with the shirt of Fiorentinabut it is viscerally linked to the Benficawhere he played for years and now occupies a managerial position. Nuno Gomesformer Portugal center forward, whose generation opened up to a string of great successes, in a long chat with Fanpage.it defines the Champions League clash between Juventus and Benfica and has his say on his compatriots Leao, Mourinho And Cristiano Ronaldo.

Geographically distant, but close to the heart, how does Nuno Gomes see his Fiorentina?

“I always follow it, of course. And unfortunately I haven’t been back to Florence since the pre – covid era, but I expect to do it as soon as possible because it is a beautiful city that my family and I love so much. And the team that Rocco Commisso is putting together I like it alot”.

What mainly convinces you about the US ownership project?

“The construction of the sports citadel. I believe that once completed, the team will benefit greatly. It will be a very important facility for the club but also for the city. Commisso and Joe Barone are working well and making great efforts to get the Viola back. among the great in Italy. Also because they kept Italian, who did very well last year “.

Allegri has the winning recipe for forgetting Salernitana: “A bath at the sea would take …”

The current season is similar to the one she landed in purple. A first-rate bomber that starts and leaves a legacy that is difficult to collect.

“It’s true. In my case I had to replace a totem pole like Batistuta, while now Cabral and Jovic have to take over from Vlahovic. Making the Serbian forget is very difficult, because he guaranteed you many goals. But both strikers are capable and can now. doing well, it will also be important to manage them because it will be a season in which a lot of energy will be spent, given the world championship that will be played at the end of the year “.

Nuno Gomes at the time of Fiorentina in Serie A

Speaking of Vlahovic, Benfica have been thinking about it for some time given the Champions League clash in Turin …

“In fact, yes, also because it will be a very important match. It is obvious that in this group Paris Saint Germain is superior to everyone on paper, and therefore it will be Benfica and Juventus who will compete for second place. It will be an already fundamental clash, which according to me will be decided by a detail, also because both teams have great individualities. “

Who will mark Vlahovic?

“Assuming that Benfica started the season in a great way, winning 11 games out of 11, the match will be difficult and to mark Vlahovic just as much. I think it will be up to the young Antonio Silva, an 18-year-old boy who is doing very well, but Otamendi he will have to give him a hand from the other of his experience “.

What do you think of Allegri’s statements, who says that the match to win is the one with Benfica?

“Beyond everything, they seemed normal statements to me, also because I think he said what he thinks. The media criticize the coaches when they do not speak, but they do the same when they give their opinions. But in the end it is true, the second place if Juve and Benfica play, and in any case we must be careful of Maccabi Haifa, which is not a mattress team “.

Nuno Gomes was a column of Benfica

Speaking of coaches, it is impossible not to think of his compatriot José Mourinho, who is experiencing a particular moment in a square like Rome …

“It’s a new project, and he likes challenges like this, so I see him well in Rome. But he needs time, because the ownership is new and several players have arrived but there have also been changes at the management level. time will be needed to fix everything, yet with the victory of the Conference he brought back a great enthusiasm among the fans, who have now returned to believe in the team “.

Obviously, the immoderate passion of the fans for him is a further stimulus …

“Mou is a great coach, he is a figure in world football, and I’m sure he will be happy to be able to enjoy such passionate support.”

This summer the management gave him Dybala …

“He is undoubtedly the main figure of this Roma. I believe that Dybala can find a lot of confidence and a lot of continuity under Mourinho’s orders, which gives this type of players a lot of freedom so that they can bring out their best. It is also true, however, that the Argentine will have to take responsibility himself to do well and be the driver, but I am sure that Mou will instill in him the necessary confidence to succeed “.

The current one seems to be the consecration season of another of his compatriots, Rafael Leao.

“Last season he ended it well, being decisive for the Milan Scudetto. He is undoubtedly experiencing his best period, and has all the conditions to be able to reach the highest levels in a short time. His explosiveness is frightening, and he has a lot of technique, but he has to work to keep growing “.

A year ago Paulo Futre called him a footballer with Ballon d’Or potential. Does he agree?

“Absolutely. And also in the Portuguese national team at the World Cup he will be able to show his talent.”

His Portugal has a number of absolute talents from midfield upwards. From Leao to Bernardo Silva, passing through Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Coach Fernando Santos will have a headache to choose who will play and who will stay out (laughs). They will have many solutions, and Portugal will actually be able to do very well with the squad they have. And of course Leao will have their opportunities to make his contribution “.

Is it the best Portugal ever?

“He is the best generation after mine (laughs). Joking aside, we have been participating in all the main competitions since 2000, leveraging our talent. We won in 2016 when many said that this was not the best squad. so I don’t think it’s right to make comparisons “.

Nuno Gomes with the Portugal shirt together with Rui Costa and Cristiano Ronaldo

For a Portugal with an amazing squad, there is an Italy that will not go to the World Cup.

“It is something that cannot be explained, but if there is a virtue to stand out in Portugal’s football culture it is that the coaches give space to young people right from the start. Italian players are strong, but here we immediately focus on young people also because we are a small country, and therefore we work hard with the material available. The academies of Benfica, Porto, Sporting, Vitoria Guimaraes and Braga are excellent, and the coaches are very good at developing the talent of the young prospects. “.

This will be the last world championship for Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his national debut alongside him …

“I don’t know if it will be his last world championship, but I’m sure he will be motivated to the maximum. In reality I tell you that I would have kept him at rest without playing so that he would arrive fresh and rested at the world championship (laughs), but maybe the fact that we play mid-season can be positive for the physical condition of the players, who won’t have to fight at the end of an exhausting season. “

To win the CR7 world championship he will have to beat the competition of the various Neymar, Mbappé, Messi …

“They are all players who will go to Qatar to win, because the world championship is the most rewarding prize. And that’s why Cristiano will do everything to give his maximum contribution. After all, if you ask him what he would like to win most of all, surely the world championship would answer you, given that he has already won so many Champions. “