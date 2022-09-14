Alejandro Zendejas “thought for 2026”, revealed Yon de Luisa

louis yonpresident of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), revealed that the case of Alexander Zendejas on the Mexican teamis closed for the moment, because it will not come to Qatar 2022but they think about it for 2026.

“We believe that he is a player of great interest, not just in what could be in the short term, I think more in the long term, think about 2026,” he revealed. Louise in an interview with TUDN.

“We know that the player is in a very good moment right now, the interest of the Mexican team It’s not just now, there’s already time, and in that sense the will of the national teams, expressed by our director of men’s teams, who is Jaime Ordialesdirectly with the player, and with the club to which he belongs, is that we at the national team level want him in the medium and long term,” he added.

In addition, the director clarified that any misunderstanding between the Federation, Gerardo Martino Y Zendejas was solved.

“Fortunately, a series of meetings were held where any communication problems that occurred in the past could be clarified, we are very grateful to the player and to the board of the America club that opened the doors of Coapa for us where we could talk. Any misunderstanding that occurred in the past between both parties has been cleared up and I think there is a willingness on both sides to continue with the path,” he said. Yoon.

