Adele buys Sylvester Stallone’s mansion for $58 million

Long ago, the remembered star of cinema, Sylvester Stallone had announced that he would sale one of its properties. Only a few asked about it, but no one was encouraged to buy it. Many say it was due to his tall price; however, it would already have a new owner.

The mansion located in the private neighborhood of Beverly Park It has many luxuries and details, which is why it is one of the most attractive in Los Angeles. The new owner would be none other than the British singer Adeleclosing the transaction considered by many as an authentic “Stole“.

Adele and her new mansion

The actor who gave life to Rambo decided to put his property at the end of January last year. However, he was not successful in the first few months because he asked for 110 millions of euros. The most striking curiosity of the place was in the main office, where a statue life-size of the character that made the actor famous: Rocky Balboa.

As there was no interested buyer, the price went down and down until it fell to 80 millions dollars, as advanced by some specialized media. It was then that Adele put 58 million on the table and ended up buying the property, later the purchase was called “theft” for the amount offered.

Adele was looking for a new place to live because the properties in London they were too expensive. With this new acquisition, he now has 2 locations near the Hidden Valley area of ​​Los Angeles.

The new home of the singer has 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a huge kitchen, several living rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, gardens, terraces and a spa. In total, the mansion is said to be approximately 3.6 acres with a view wonderful to the city.