Adam Sandler and his gangster car

The American actor Adam Sandler has been moving through the streets of Los Angeles in a car with certain mafia overtones. Next, we will reveal all the details of his Cadillac CTS Do not miss it!

September 11, 2022 10:08 p.m.

When we mention Adam Sandler it is impossible not to think of some of his best known films such as: Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy, Spanglish, among others. The actor began his film career in 1989 and since then has been involved in each of his appearances, both as a leading man and as an executive producer.

Among the greatest achievements of the American is the “National Board of Review award for best actor”“Independent Spirit for Best Actor”, nomination for the “Gold Award for Best Actor 2003” and of course the most important thing in his personal life, the formation of a family with his current wife and partner in several films Jackie Sandler and their two children.

All these achievements accumulated by the actor were reflected in his assets, as it is estimated that he has more than 400 million dollars in his bank account. Fact that, among other things, allowed him to take over the most mafioso car he has in his garage, the Cadillac CTS. A vehicle with many luxury details such as leather seats, wood interior finishes, leather steering wheel and metallic paint

Under its hood rests a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 276 horsepower and a maximum torque of 400 Nm constant between 3,000 and 4,500 laps. His vehicle ride is very good, it pushes with a lot of energy and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds with an average consumption of 8.5 l/100 km and emissions of 198 grams. The purchase value of the car is around $106,000.

We are really talking about a premium car with luxury details that manage to make a difference. Beyond this, we are talking about an automobile brand with a certain “gangsta” prestige that we have been able to observe its presence in some gangster or related movies.