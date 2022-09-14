5 serial killer movies you can watch on Netflix

With the advent of the platform streaming Netflix, users have a wide catalog of movies to watch. However, one of the most requested genres by the audience is crime. So, if you are one of the people who enjoys watching movies about serial killers, in this note you will know which are the best that the platform has.

Best serial killer movies on Netflix

‘Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes’

Although it is true that the film was only released a year ago, the story dates back to the 1980s. It tells the story of Dennis Nilsen, one of the most wanted serial killers in the United Kingdom. In it, Nilsen recounts his problems and how he killed 15 people.

‘Lost Girls’

The film inspired by the novel by Robert Kolker was released on the platform in the year 2020. It tells the story of a woman desperately looking for her daughter, in her eagerness to locate her, she arrives at long Island where he finds several unsolved murders.

‘No man of God’

It’s a movie that talks about the murderer Ted Bundy, but it does not focus on it. In this case, the story tells how the police officer in charge of the case, Bill Hagmaier, tries to enter the mind of the accused and thus be able to understand how he acts.

‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile’

Just like the previous film, this film is about the murderer ted bunny, but focuses on his girlfriend, Liz Kendall. She tells how it was that she met him and what her life was like next to him.

‘Zodiac’

It’s a movie about a San Francisco killer who called himself the “Zodiac killer” and killed between 1966 to 1978 to at least five people. Actors such as Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr, Jake Gyllenhaal and Anthony Edwards.