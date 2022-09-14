100 million dollars lost in 1 hour

The sudden fall of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and other cryptocurrencies in the market has caused the loss of almost 100 million dollars to traders. All in just about an hour.

The expected announcement on the inflation rate in the United States was not as positive as expected, as we reported earlier in CriptoNoticias. This generated an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market, with bitcoin falling to the $21,000 level and ether to $1,600.

As the expectation was different and the market was coming from an upward and promising movement, this drop caught traders by surprise. As CoinGlass data shows, leveraged traders betting on a market rally saw sky-high liquidations in a short time.

Total, traders lost about 76 million dollars in an hour, between 8 and 9 AM GMT-4. In the next 60 minutes, another $28 million in losses were added for that group of traders on the exchanges.

Leveraged traders were betting on a market rally and lost about $100 million. Source: coinglass.com.

Most of those losses correspond to those who were long (bullish) for ETH. About 44 million dollars in total. Those who bet on the rise of BTC contributed another 24 million approximately to the accumulated losses.

Interestingly, the third largest liquidation cryptocurrency in this short period has been Ethereum Classic (ETC), with almost 4 million dollars in losses for traders.

This coin has been in the eye of the storm recently, as its network could be one of the preferred alternatives for miners who will be left without exercising that activity in Ethereum after the merge.

Pending events and market expectations

As we recently commented in this newspaper, the merge will mark the end of mining in Ethereum. But in the eyes of the market, this event will not only affect the future of ETH but would have a greater influence on the price behavior of cryptocurrencies.

In addition to this event, there were three other expected events with a potential effect on the cryptocurrency market. One of them was precisely the inflation announcement that was made today. As better news was expected, the influence of this case was on the downside.

The merge it will also happen this week and there is still no consensus on how it will influence the market. The possible liquidation of thousands of BTC from the hacking of Mt. Gox several years ago is also expected and the interest rates in the United States will be announced next week.

Since inflation did not come down as expected, interest rates may also rise. All of this could further affect BTC, whose price floor this year may not have come yet.