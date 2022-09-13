Zendaya wins her second Emmy and makes history

Lat the ceremony of Emmy Awards yesterday, Monday 12 September, saw an undisputed winner: Zendaya. The 26-year-old actress (engaged since 2021 with the actor Tom Holland) won like Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria. It is so the youngest winner of two awards for acting in the Emmy story. And it’s the first black woman ever to win twice the most important television award in the United States like Bestlead actress in a drama series.

Zendaya’s speech: “My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people “

The movie icon and singer showed up at the Emmy ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with a Valentino dress And Bulgari jewelry. In his award acceptance speech, thanked the creator of EuphoriaSam Levinson: «Thank you for sharing Rue (Rue Bennet, her character in Euphoria; a teenager addicted to opiates, ed) with me, for having believed in me even when I myself didn’t do it ». And she wanted to thank the HBO «For creating a safe space for the realization of this very complex series“.

Immediately after, Zendaya referred to the importance that a series like Euphoria has conquered for the younger generations (but not only). “My biggest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people. I just want to say thanks to everyone who shared their story with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like a Rue… I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories and carry them with me and her“.

The two-season series that tells the story of a group of teenagers in search of their identity (between friendships, past traumas, loves, sex and drugs) also won a statuette for the category Best Actor Guest Star in a Drama Series. He was assigned to Colman Domingo. According to what was communicated, the production of the expected third season of Euphoria it hasn’t started yet.

Some surprises from the 2022 Emmy ceremony

There 74th edition of the television Oscars – returned to normal after the virtual edition of 2020 and after the one with only candidates and companions present in 2021 – it hosted some really exciting moments.

Among the most awarded products was the HBO series (broadcast in Italy on Sky Atlantic) Succession, which came to the Emmys with as many as 25 nominations. She took home the prize like Best Drama Series. But also that for the Best Supporting Actor (delivered to Mattew Macfadyen).

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

THE best actors of a drama series were, instead, Lee Jung-jae And Lee You-miprotagonists of the now iconic Korean series Squid Game. IS the first time two non-English performers have won an Emmy.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED