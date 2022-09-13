your ‘full body’ exercise to tone up

Lately we haven’t stopped discovering what they are the favorite exercises of many celebrities to tone their body; whether it’s the 2×1 exercise to work abdomen and buttocks by Nieves Álvarez, the ‘full body’ exercise by Miriam Rodríguez or the most complete exercise during pregnancy by Ana Peleteiro. And now Sofia Vergara has decided to join the fitness party by sharing a super effective exercise.

The actress has shared a video on stories from instagram to show one of the exercises that is not lacking in your training routines at the gym and immediately we have taken note to be able to include it to ours. It is neither more nor less than a exercise to work the whole body.

Sofía Vergara’s ‘full body’ exercise

“Look! I almost look like you!!”, wrote the model in the story referring to his personal trainer Natalia Botero. In it, we can see Sofia performing a ‘full body’ exercise very similar to the famous gluteal kicks.

The difference is that instead of having your knees on the ground as you do in this exercise, you place both your hands and one foot on the ground. It consists of kicking backwards and upwards with the leg that is not resting on the ground and accompanying the movement with the trunk until forming a kind of V with the body.

A really demanding exercise with which you can work on the strength of the abdomen at the same timeto achieve a strong core, as well as the strength of arms, legs and even buttocks when extending the leg backwards. to do it alone you need a mat and some ankle weights that add resistance to back kicks.

