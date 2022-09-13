WWE would already have the new design of the Tag Team Championships almost ready

Since his appointment as the new creative chief, and later WWE Director of Content, Triple H has not wasted time, promoting a series of changes focused on reinforcing the roster and offering a fresher product.

As an example, we have the return of former WWE superstars, such as Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano either Braun Strowman. Additionally, some talents have gotten their full names back (such as austin theory either matt riddle), while others have experienced a change in the drift of their characters (such as Kevin Owens).

However, it doesn’t look like Triple H’s plans are going to stop there. As we reported a few days ago, WWE plans to redesign some of its titles. In this sense, the Twitter account of Belt Fan Danwhich is known for revealing some new designs in the past, provided details on the redesign that the company’s Tag Team Championships will undergo:

“I have been described as new WWE tag team titles will maintain existing design, double plated, with black strap and WWE logo in the center. They will also bear the old, never-worn plates, similar to those for the women’s titles. The women’s titles will receive a color change soon“.

Based on this information, it seems that WWE will not make major changes in the design of the championships. Nevertheless, the color change of the strap is strikingwhich will become black, dispensing with the colors red and blue (one for each brand), which could be an indication that the company would choose to keep both championships unified from now on.

It should be remembered that The Uses unified the Raw and SmackDown tag team titles on the May 20 episode of the blue brand. For their part, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were crowned new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in the last episode of Monday Night Raw.

