WWE registers a new name for a roster superstar

WWE registers a new name for one of its superstars.

On a regular basis, WWE registers new trademarks, whether they are names for the superstars on their roster, for the purpose of merchandising sales, among many other things. Many times, we can be given clues to new characters that may come to WWE, as was the case with Happy Corbin or Nikki ASH, names that were registered a few weeks before being used by Nikki Cross and Baron Corbin. In addition to names, we can also find new shows, as happened with NXT Level Up.

Last September 8, WWE filed the application to register the name ‘Oro Mensah’ with the USPTO for the purpose of “covering entertainment services.” Next, we leave you with part of the description of the request:

The registration of the ORO MENSAH trademark is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer provided live and through broadcast media, including television and radio, as via the Internet or a commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; provision of information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; provide a website in the field of sports entertainment information.

At the moment, it is unknown to which talent this name will be destined. It could be a character change for one of the superstars we already know or the arrival of someone completely new to the company.

