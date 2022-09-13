WWE Raw: Possible absence of Edge in the coming weeks – Theory ends up bleeding

– Dominic and Edge They met in the main event of the last episode of Monday Night Raw. Edge took the win via disqualification, but took a beating from the members of Judgment Day. Dominik and Finn Bálor targeted Edge’s left knee, which could mean seeing less of Edge in action from now on. However, it must be remembered that the PW Insider medium indicated this week that WWE could have recorded a scene at Edge’s house in Asheville, North Carolina.

– Mike Johnson himself reported last night that Theory and Bobby Lashley will return to work this week on Friday Night SmackDown. It is unknown what their role will be, although it is speculated that they could be part of the post-show dark match. The All Mighty will put the United States Championship on the line next week on Monday Night Raw.

– Kevin Owens and Theory starred in a promo and fight on Monday Night Raw. The blows ended at ringside, where Owens punched his rival, causing an injury to her nose. It is said that Theory could have broken his nosealthough there is still no report that guarantees this 100%.

– Today is the birthday of Happy Corbin. The WWE star turns 38 years old, he was born on September 13, 1984 in Lenexa, Kansas. She also has Angelina Love’s birthday (41).

– USA Network experienced some transmission errors during the broadcast of Monday Night Raw. Some areas of the United States were affected by this problem.

