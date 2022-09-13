WWE Raw: Full card revealed September 12, 2022

USA Network will air the Episode number 1,529 of WWE Monday Night Raw this Monday, September 12, 2022 live from the Moda Center in Portland, OR. Our editor Fede Fromhell will be in charge of sending us everything that is carried out through the weekly report.

Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the specialized medium Fightful has revealed the billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program. Next, we leave you with the billboard scheduled for today:



Billboard WWE Monday Night Raw September 12, 2022

– Seth Rollins promo in the ring

– Matt Riddle vs. Finn Balor

– Dominik Mysterio Promo

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah (c) vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Damage CTRL)

-Johnny Gargano vs. Chad Gable

– Autin Theory Promo

– Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sonya DeVille

– Squash of Omos

– Dexter Lumis, The Miz and Maryse are scheduled to star in a segment

-Edge vs. Dominic Mysterio



WWE Raw schedules September 12, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

20:00: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Asunción (Paraguay), Santiago (Chile)

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of September 13: Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early morning of September 13): Spain



How to watch WWE Raw live

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Extreme Rules and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.