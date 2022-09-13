WWE makes official the date of the RAW show ‘Season Premiere’

WWE will hold the RAW ‘Season Premiere’ show soon.

Every year, WWE celebrates a RAW and SmackDown show that are referred to as ‘Season Premiere’. In these programs, the company usually releases new scenery, ‘intro’ of the program in question, among other interesting things that imply that it is the beginning of a new stage.

Through the official Twitter account of the Barclays Center, the venue where the red mark episode of the October 10thhas been announced through a video that this Monday Night RAW show will be the special program known as ‘Season Premiere’.

In this announcement, the presence in the program of Bayley, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair and Rey Mysterio. Also, Seth Rollins will face Matt Riddle, although it is unknown if the fight will be on television or exclusive to the fans present. Some rumors placed the WWE Draft 2022 for these dates but, however, the latest reports said that WWE would not be considering it until after WrestleMania 39. Even so, this is not confirmed and we could always have a surprise.

