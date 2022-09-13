Will Smith caught on one of the most dangerous trains in the world – Movies and TV

The American actor is currently filming the second season of “Welcome to Earth”, the National Geographic documentary that takes viewers to some of the most beautiful and striking places on Earth. For this new installment, Smith traveled to South America to travel one of the most dangerous train journeys in the world.

The actor was caught throwing kisses on board the train that travels from Nariz del Diablo to Simbombe in Ecuador. The train trip is extremely risky because of its route, which runs along a thousand-kilometre cliff, formed by a series of twists and turns through the imposing mountains deep in the South American country. According to the Ecuador Rail website, the route got its name due to the many deaths and complications its construction caused.

The actor wore a long-sleeved, bright yellow shirt with a brown cap and a dark blue collar. Throughout the filming of the show, Smith was involved in a number of adventures, including visiting Icelandic rivers and volcanoes. This year, Smith has faded into the background in the spotlight. “Welcome to Earth” is one of his few projects that is still going, and most of them were delayed due to his actions at this year’s Academy Awards, where he slapped Chris Rock after he made some comments about the Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair.





Devil’s nose

The Devil’s Nose is the obstacle encountered, at the beginning of the 20th century, by the construction of the most ambitious railway in Ecuador. It was called that because it was said that there, the devil had forgotten his nose. Conquering this devilish geographical accident gave rise to one of the great masterpieces of engineering. The challenge was to beat a gigantic rock with a sharp profile at an altitude of 1,900 meters and the only way to conquer it was through a zigzag design: the train would go down as far as the edge of the mountain allowed and stop. Then he would reverse to go down another section. And so on until the mole is finished.

Due to the titanic construction work, this section was described as the most difficult railway in the world, because, unfortunately, not only a herculean technical effort was required but also a colossal human sacrifice. To build the 13 kilometers of track, about 3,000 people died. Today the Devil’s Nose is a section of the Trans-Andean Railroad known as the Ecuador Train.