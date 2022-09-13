Will Harley Quinn return? This was what James Gunn said about Margot Robbie’s future in the DCEU

the character of harley quinn turns 30 and the film director James Gunn sent a message for the celebration, but also revealed if the actress margot robbie will he reprise the character in the DCEU or not.

Harley Quinn is on long tablecloths as she celebrates 30 years of creation and introduction to the world of DC Comics.

You might be interested in: The new Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ will be Lady Gaga!? Here’s what we know

This has given way to giving recognition to the actresses who have played her at some point, including Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in various DC movies such as Suicide Squad.

But after the changes at Warner and the DCEU, many wonder if the actress will one day play the Joker’s partner again.

James Gunn reveals

Through his Twitter, director James Gunn shared a message on his social networks where he congratulates Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel, better known as Harley Quinn.

Harley Quinn debuted 30 years ago today, on September 11, 1992, in Batman: The Animated Series. Thanks to @Paul_Dini and Bruce Timm for creating this wonderful character. I love writing, directing and creating stories for him. #HarleyQuinn,” the movie director posted along with photos of Margot Robbie playing the character.

Harley Quinn debuted 30 years ago today – September 11, 1992 – on Batman: The Animated Series. Thank you @Paul_Dini & Bruce Timm for creating this wonderful character I find an absolute joy to write, direct, & create stories for. #HarleyQuinn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b1uP6HBx46 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 11, 2022

You might be interested in: They release the first trailer for Amsterdam with Taylor Joy, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale

Later, a user questioned him about the possibility that the character is still in the DC Cinematic Universe, to which the filmmaker answered yes.

However, it has not yet been revealed exactly in which project he will return and which version will reach the DCEU, that of Margot Robbie or that of Lady Gaga, who will appear as the character in the film ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’.

But users have speculated that it is Robbie’s because of the photos shared by James Gunn.

EAM

Related