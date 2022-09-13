What Triple H is meaning for the creative process in WWE

One day the relief at the helm of WWE had to come, but we did not expect it to happen precisely the same year that Vince McMahon returned to play a match (if you can call it that). And the truth is that his forced retirement almost two months ago, prompted by the apparent use of company funds to pay for his “pacts of silence” with female employees, has given the product enormous popularity.

Despite not being in the top positions as a candidate to replace his father-in-law as creative chief, Triple H really was the logical choice. It would be said that the only viable one. And under his particular prism, “The Game” seeks to give the public what they want. Or rather, what you think you wantthrough returns, greater prominence of the action inside the ring and a boost to several names that would not have fit the standards of “Vinnie Mac”.

Definitely, at the moment a hardly palpable change, although it has served as an incentive numerous Superstars and members of the creative team who never found a friendly channel of communication with Mr. McMahon, thus creating an atmosphere of greater optimism behind the scenes. Likewise, the return of Johnny Gargano has been an important point in favor of WWE in its struggle against AEW to monopolize as many talents as possible.

► The “HHH Era” and its first month and a half

Today, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson wanted to publish an interesting articleafter receiving numerous questions from followers, about how Triple H’s entrance on the scene has changed the WWE landscape, based on testimonials from employees from almost every department. And it seems that the majority expected Vince McMahon’s retirement like rain in May.