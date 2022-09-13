What Triple H is meaning for the creative process in WWE
One day the relief at the helm of WWE had to come, but we did not expect it to happen precisely the same year that Vince McMahon returned to play a match (if you can call it that). And the truth is that his forced retirement almost two months ago, prompted by the apparent use of company funds to pay for his “pacts of silence” with female employees, has given the product enormous popularity.
Despite not being in the top positions as a candidate to replace his father-in-law as creative chief, Triple H really was the logical choice. It would be said that the only viable one. And under his particular prism, “The Game” seeks to give the public what they want. Or rather, what you think you wantthrough returns, greater prominence of the action inside the ring and a boost to several names that would not have fit the standards of “Vinnie Mac”.
Definitely, at the moment a hardly palpable change, although it has served as an incentive numerous Superstars and members of the creative team who never found a friendly channel of communication with Mr. McMahon, thus creating an atmosphere of greater optimism behind the scenes. Likewise, the return of Johnny Gargano has been an important point in favor of WWE in its struggle against AEW to monopolize as many talents as possible.
► The “HHH Era” and its first month and a half
Today, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson wanted to publish an interesting articleafter receiving numerous questions from followers, about how Triple H’s entrance on the scene has changed the WWE landscape, based on testimonials from employees from almost every department. And it seems that the majority expected Vince McMahon’s retirement like rain in May.
«[…] Similar to the change in the new management team that has reinvigorated WWE’s locker room and production team (as previously noted), In general, the energy at WWE headquarters in Stamford has been much better for a very different reason: the balance of employees who have a life outside the company vs. improving your job responsibilities. Under the Vince McMahon regime, there was always the fear that if you put yourself ahead of the company, you were ultimately going to be in a situation where that would come back to bite you and damage your stability. Before, there was a ‘keep your head down’ feeling And if the boss worked crazy hours, it meant that you were going to be asked to do the same and you should never turn off your cell phone because the higher you were on the corporate ladder, the more you would have to answer calls at all hours.
«Under the current regime, that level of stress has been reducedand it is believed that under the leadership of Nick Khan, Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon, employees are in a new dynamic where they can do their jobs but not feel that ‘stress level’ that used to exist and more importantly , not feel guilty about leaving work at a normal time. By far, there is a much better balance for employees between work life and real life outside of WWE.at least right now.
“There’s also a feeling that if employees pass each other in the elevators with the new management team or in the cafeteria or in the hallways, they can have friendly conversations with them about their families and personal interests along with company issues, while before, everyone, as one worker commented, ‘knew that running into Vince was like running into the T-Rex from Jurassic Park, you didn’t want to attract attention’. Although the cell phones are still there, there is now room for employees to breathe, enjoy working there and know that this does not have to be ‘their only purpose in life’, as the employee himself described. Lately, the work experience has been much more positive.
“We’ve asked a lot about the creative team. There has also been a radical impact there, in large part because under the Levesque regime, There is no longer a ‘rush to wait’ for meetings with Vince McMahon that start hours later or focus on ‘little things’ for long periods of time. The meetings are more dynamic and regulated and there is a feeling that not much time is wasted, the team is less ‘burnt out’ and can focus more on creative proposals and long-term ideas. Where before it was about reacting to Vince McMahon’s whims of the moment, now there is a feeling that they are building a foundation to be proactive and for the future. There are script rewrites as part of the process, but it is very rare that everything is destroyed and they have to rush on the day of the broadcasts for new ideas, one of the reasons why the infinite rematches have disappeared from Raw and SmackDown » .